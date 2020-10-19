‘Together is not strength’ – Taoiseach announces second period of austerity

The Taoiseach said that if the Level 5 restrictions were not introduced now there was a danger that the situation would become ‘very serious forever’ within a few weeks

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced that Level 5 strict lock-in restrictions will be implemented in the state to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The restrictions will come in at midnight on Wednesday and will last for six weeks until December 1st. They will be reviewed after four weeks.

It is hoped that the restrictions will mean that the country will be able to open much for December.

The Taoiseach said the government alone could not curb the disease. “Putting it all together is not enough,” he said.

Schools and childcare centers will be kept open and it is anticipated that GAA championships will be allowed.

Travel restrictions will apply and people will not be allowed to travel more than five kilometers from home, except in certain exceptions.

Under Level 5 restrictions all unnecessary shops and businesses must close. Pubs, cafes and restaurants will be open for takeaway service only.

Announcing the restrictions tonight, the Taoiseach said that it was clear that the disease had been spreading more vigorously for some time and that the restrictions currently in place were insufficient despite being “one of the strictest restrictions in Europe”.

He said the increase in the number of cases now had to be tackled as there was a danger that the situation would become “very serious forever” within a few weeks if no action was taken.

The additional restrictions were the only realistic option, he said.

Until there was a safe vaccine the only option was to move from restricted periods to reopening periods, Micheál Martin said.

The hope, says the Taoiseach, was that if people worked together from now on for six weeks, the restrictions could be eased for Christmas.

The Government decided earlier in the evening to introduce Level 5 restrictions, which means that the second intensive lock – in period will begin this week.

People will not be allowed to visit others in their homes or garden and no social gatherings will be allowed.

A group or cavity system will be introduced to ensure that people are not isolated from life and society during intensive locking. New Zealand had such a system under which the family of others would count as part of their own cradle or family – carers or people living alone.

Under Level 5 restrictions, no social event will be allowed indoors or outdoors.

Among the amendments made to the Level 5 restrictions, people will be allowed to meet one other family outside to exercise. 25 people will be allowed at weddings and 25 at funerals.

Fitness and leisure centers and swimming pools will be closed and sports training will be banned.

No games or sporting events will be allowed, but exceptions will be made in the case of top sports, such as the GAA.

That would mean the hurling and football tournaments begin next week.

The PUP, the special payment for people out of work due to the pandemic, is set to rise again to € 350 for people earning € 400 or more.

The return of eviction ban is to be discussed this week while over-travel restrictions are in place.