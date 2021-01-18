Together Price: the ‘app’ that saves you the price of Netflix, Spotify or Dropbox

- Advertisement -

We all know the crusade that platforms such as Netflix or Spotify have started to prevent the subscriptions they offer for various screens and devices from ending up in the hands of what could be four, five or more potential users with independent premium plans. AND although at the moment it does not seem that they are going to take more aggressive measures, of course it is something that they do not like a hair.

Who else who least knows someone who shares a subscription to a service jointly, distributing expenses and substantially reducing what they pay compared to the full price. In these cases it is still a tacit agreement between friends, or acquaintances, so there is no precise monitoring of who is up to date with payments, who is not, etc. So for those who want tight control … here is an application that does just that.

All for one and one for all

Together Price is an application that will be two years old and that facilitates that group organization that you have around Netflix, Spotify, Dropbox, etc. to keep an exact control of everything that is spent and how it is paid. But besides that, this app offers the alternative that if we don’t know anyone with whom to share those prices, we can find it quickly and easily.

Share the price of subscriptions. Together Price.

This application has two aspects: the administrator and the user. The first enables us to create a new group around a service and add people with whom to share the monthly price. The second, what puts us in contact with other users of the platform who are looking for a way to save money in that service in which we are interested.

Own Together Price has a payment gateway in such a way that it is possible to automate on a specific day the transfer of money to the user who is marked as administrator and, therefore, responsible for the account. Remember that in services such as Netflix, we can also protect our profile with a security code so that no one can access and thus not have onlookers who want to know what series or movies we are watching.

This app is not only focused on Netflix, Spotify, Disney +, etc., but rather can be applied to any service that requires a monthly subscription and allow simultaneous use by a limited number of users: video and music streaming platforms, clouds, design applications, video games, Office, etc. The catalog is infinite and we only have to sign up to find allies in that purchase that we want to make halfway through and not pay the full price of the chosen plan.