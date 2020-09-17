MobileAndroidTech NewsComputingGamingLatest news

‘Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad’ can now be downloaded on Google Play: 5 vs 5 battles and campaign mode in Ubisoft’s “military RPG”

By Brian Adam
0
13
'Tom Clancy's Elite Squad' can now be downloaded on Google Play: 5 vs 5 battles and campaign mode in the
'tom Clancy's Elite Squad' Can Now Be Downloaded On Google

Must Read

Community

The famous “butterfly effect” seems not to exist in the quantum world

Brian Adam - 0
The famous "butterfly effect" of time travel could be a problem only of science fiction, given that physicists, thanks to a new experiment, have...
Read more
Apple

Facebook fears iOS 14: can it hurt you more than the advertising boycott?

Brian Adam - 0
On June 22 Apple dropped the bomb in its 2020 WWDC when it said that iOS 14 was going to release a series of...
Read more
How to?

More controlled space debris: a new technique allows laser detection in broad daylight detected with day laser

Brian Adam - 0
Unfortunately, space exploration comes at a high price (not just money) and it is becoming easier to find space junk. A problem that seeks...
Read more
Android

A new study on Positronium confuses scientists

Brian Adam - 0
The Positronium it is an atom composed of an electron and a nucleus formed by a positron, its antiparticle. New research has confused scientists,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

'Tom Clancy's Elite Squad' can now be downloaded on Google Play: 5 vs 5 battles and campaign mode in the Announced at Ubisoft Forward in July and is now available on Google Play: Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad is a 5 vs 5 battle game where you will take control of teams made up of heroes and villains from Rainbow Six, Ghost Recon, The Division, Splinter Cell, HAWX and EndWar.

Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad is a game of battles between players in which you will fight to reach the first position in the ranking, with clan battles and a campaign mode where various agencies join forces to defeat UMBRA.

5 vs 5 battles between players or clans

Rs

If you are a fan of the saga, in Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad old acquaintances are waiting for you: from characters like Sam Fisher, Nomad, Caveira, Megan, El Sueño or Walker to settings like Brooklyn Bridge, Presidential Plane, Death Angel Church or Detention Facility.

As a commander, your goal is to create the best lineup in this “military RPG”, uniting heroes and villains from previous installments, leveling up, upgrading equipment and training units to maximize its reliability.

The objective is to annihilate the enemy in 5 vs 5 battles largely automated, so the prior strategic approach on which units you choose will be very important. It is a free game, although it has integrated purchases (which can be deactivated from the settings).

The game features a campaign mode, battles between players and battles between clans, and it can be downloaded to any Android mobile with version 4.3 or higher and Wi-Fi, 3G or higher connectivity. Including additional downloads, you need approximately 1.5 GB of available storage.

Related Articles

Community

New series and movies from Disney +, Filmin and Starzplay in August 2020

Brian Adam - 0
We are facing a month with fairly little news on all three platforms, which we could consider strange because if there is a time...
Read more
Latest news

The mini-‘boom’ of Snowflake and others is especially speculative

Brian Adam - 0
Wall Street bankers will preside over a US IPO market full of superlatives this week. At least a dozen firms intend to...
Read more
Latest news

‘The Irish language is no longer central to Fianna Fáil’ – Ó Cuív

Brian Adam - 0
Former Gaeltacht minister and Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív says Irish is no longer 'central' to his party's work ...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©