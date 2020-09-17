‘Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad’ can now be downloaded on Google Play: 5 vs 5 battles and campaign mode in Ubisoft’s “military RPG”

Announced at Ubisoft Forward in July and is now available on Google Play: Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad is a 5 vs 5 battle game where you will take control of teams made up of heroes and villains from Rainbow Six, Ghost Recon, The Division, Splinter Cell, HAWX and EndWar.

Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad is a game of battles between players in which you will fight to reach the first position in the ranking, with clan battles and a campaign mode where various agencies join forces to defeat UMBRA.

5 vs 5 battles between players or clans

If you are a fan of the saga, in Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad old acquaintances are waiting for you: from characters like Sam Fisher, Nomad, Caveira, Megan, El Sueño or Walker to settings like Brooklyn Bridge, Presidential Plane, Death Angel Church or Detention Facility.

As a commander, your goal is to create the best lineup in this “military RPG”, uniting heroes and villains from previous installments, leveling up, upgrading equipment and training units to maximize its reliability.

The objective is to annihilate the enemy in 5 vs 5 battles largely automated, so the prior strategic approach on which units you choose will be very important. It is a free game, although it has integrated purchases (which can be deactivated from the settings).

The game features a campaign mode, battles between players and battles between clans, and it can be downloaded to any Android mobile with version 4.3 or higher and Wi-Fi, 3G or higher connectivity. Including additional downloads, you need approximately 1.5 GB of available storage.