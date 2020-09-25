EntertainmentCelebritiesLatest newsTech News

Tom Cruise as Iron Man in the sequel to Doctor Strange

By Abraham
Abraham

It is said that several trips are being planned for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Tom Cruise would be Iron Man.

Marvel Studios has become one of the most successful creative franchises of the last decade, and it is not for nothing that most of its films have been blockbuster projects worldwide. However, the Marvel superhero dynasty still has a lot to explore; such is the case of the next sequel:  Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , where it is said that Tom Cruise could take the role of Iron Man.

Tom Cruise Iron Man Marvel Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. said goodbye to Tony Stark / Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame , where he sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos and save the world. Since then, it has been said countless times that Robert will no longer return as Iron Man , but there is a possibility that Iron Man will return from a multiverse where he is played by Tom Cruise.

Who released this information was Daniel Ritchman , an expert from the MCU , who has gained popularity thanks to sharing unpublished information about the films. Ritchman mentioned that Marvel could experiment with superheroes from other universes, one of them Iron Man in the hands of Tom Cruise.

That Tom Cruise will become the new Iron Man it is not something as crazy as it sounds, since the early 2000s, when there was the project lead to the big screen Marvel superheroes, Tom was the number one choice for Tony Stark. Later, it was Jon Favreau who chose Robert Downey Jr. and began the Marvel superhero dynasty .

Of course, the fans are not convinced that Robert will be replaced so quickly; However,  no one has stopped Disney from doing what he is proposing; In the words of Daniel Ritchman , after the crisis in the cinema due to the pandemic, the production company could try everything.

“They are considering a lot of interesting cameos for Doctor Strange to play different versions of the character we know. An example that I heard you are considering is Tom Cruise as Tony Stark from another Earth. “

What is certain is that Tom was a strong candidate for the role. Obviously the actor would also achieve an incredible job considering his charisma and action scenes in films such as:  Mission Impossible , Jack Reacher or Al filo del tomorrow , which you can enjoy through Claro video for purchase or rent because you still #TienesMuchoQueVer.

