Tom Cruise ordered the construction of an anticovid studio on a former secret military base to finish filming “Mission Impossible.”

Tom cruise ordered to build a safe study anticovid to complete the filming of “Mission Impossible 7”. The 58-year-old actor and producer who has a secret affair with his British co-star Hayley Atwell, is spending millions to adapt a former military base in London into a film set in order to finish the film.

People involved in the film’s production revealed to the British tabloid The Sun what The Hollywood megastar is determined to finish filming soon without costly interruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources from the aforementioned outlet announced that the filming will move to the former Longcross top-secret tank design base in Surrey from Leavesden in Herts, where Cruise was infuriated with members of his team for failing to comply with social distancing.

In the leaked audio, an irate Tom Cruise can be heard yelling at his employees: “We are creating thousands of jobs, you sons of bitches. It is understood? If I see it again, you’re fucked up and fired”, The actor is heard in the midst of his anger. Five staff members resigned after the actor’s fit of anger.

Cruise, who is also a producer on the film, was very upset that all his efforts to keep filming during the pandemic could be at risk. “We are not canceling this damn movie. It is understood?”, Says the actor shouting in an extract of the audio that was delivered to the newspaper The Sun by a production employee.

At another point in the recording, the actor tells them: “I worry about you, but if you are not going to help me, you are out. Agree? Do you see that rod? How many meters is that?”, In reference to the anticovid measures that he himself took care to establish in the locations to avoid contagion in the cast and in the production team.

The protagonist of “Top Gun” has been responsible for designing the security protocols to re-shoot after the break they experienced during the year and that forced the release of the seventh installment of the film in their successful franchise to be postponed.

“He makes daily rounds to make sure everything is working properly, that people behave and work as safely as possible. He is very proactive when it comes to security“, Declared an informant to The Sun.

The actor has personally tried to make sure there are no further delays. He has been photographed wearing a mask on set and is constantly on the lookout for his adherence to protocols on set. Even paid $ 500,000 out of pocket for a cruise so the cast and crew are protected during the filming days in Norway.

Cruise has already faced two production stops in Italy for positive cases of coronavirus. He was granted permission to resume filming in the UK in July after a personal request to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

In recent days, rumors have increased linking the actor with Hayley, 38.

A source from the shoot said: “Tom and Hayley got along well from day one. The confinement, and all the difficulties that accompanied it, brought them closer. They have been seeing each other after work and she has been at her London home. They both seem very happy. “