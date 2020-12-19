Entertainment

Tom Cruise was caught secretly dating Hayley Atwell, “Mission Impossible” co-star and actress 20 years his junior

By Brian Adam
The American celebrity Tom cruise was caught secretly dating Hayley Atwell, co-star of Mission Impossible and actress 20 years his junior.

The couple was seen holding hands during a recent screening in the city of London, an action that set off alarms and speculation about the announcement of a possible relationship between the two actors.

The news of a possible courtship occurs in a complex context for Cruise, because a few days ago his behavior on the film set gave something to talk about. Five staff members of Tom Cruise’s new movie resigned for feeling that it was a paradoxical “mission impossible” to continue working for the Hollywood star after a new attack of fury on set.

But everything got worse when the actor’s audio, furious to see that two employees were not complying with strict anticovid protocols, went viral all over the world. The American actor has not had a formal relationship since he separated from Katie Holmes.

Actors Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are seen on the set of "Mission Impossible 7" while filming in Rome, Italy October 13, 2020. REUTERS / Guglielmo Mangiapane

Tom Cruise, 58, and Atwell, 38, They have been seen very close on set, this accompanied by some loving and romantic glances.

“Tom and Hayley got along from day one”a source from the production told the newspaper The Sun.

“The blockade, and all the difficulties that it entails, brought them even closer and they have become inseparable”he added.

Similarly, it transpired that they are “meeting after hours and she has been at her home in London”. During the new delivery of Mission Impossible, Hayley is shown handcuffed to Cruise’s character, Ethan Hunt.

Both actors became closest during the filming of a scenes in Rome, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Photographs of the English paparazzi showed the two stars “close together” and holding hands.

Seven years ago, actor Tom Cruise was linked to the celebrity of TV series Orange is the New Black Laura Prepon, and in 2019 he was related to the star of Handmaid’s Tale Elizabeth Moss.

Actors Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are seen on the set of "Mission Impossible 7" while filming in Rome, Italy October 13, 2020. REUTERS / Guglielmo Mangiapane

In context, Tom Cruise has three children, the first two, Isabella and Connor, both from her marriage Nicole Kidman and, the third, Suri, 14, the result of her relationship with Katie Holmes.

Hayley Atwell, meanwhile, was dating model Evan Jones, but she separated from him in 2015 after two years of relationship. English media linked her to a British doctor, but it is believed that the couple separated at the beginning of this 2020.

The latest installment of the franchise, Mission impossible 7, has already been hit by a series of related delays in the wake of the pandemic while the cast and crew were in Europe. Twelve people on set in Venice, Italy, tested positive in February when the coronavirus outbreak began..

