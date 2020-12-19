Tom Cruise’s fury: actor to take early vacation after scandal on set

- Advertisement -

After two tantrums were made public by Tom cruise On the set of his new film, “Mission Impossible 7”, international media announced that the star will be separated from the production.

They recently published in the British tabloid The Sun that one of the Hollywood idols started a series of screaming complaints against two staff members who remained together watching a computer screen.

After the altercation, it was announced that five members of the Warner Bros. studios production in Leavesden resigned because they considered it inappropriate to continue with their work with Cruise.

Now, the same media in charge of viralizing the furious audios revealed that they decided to give the actor an early vacation, so he will spend Christmas away from the set.

Journalist Simon boyle revealed that the star will have a last recording this Friday, November 18 and then he will leave for Miami to enjoy the Christmas holidays with his son Connor.

A source close to the production assured that the last days have been really exhausting, because there is a lot of tension between everyone and filtering the audios doesn’t make it any easier.

According to the informant, it would have been Tom Cruise himself who decided that everything was ready to take a break, so he will use his private jet to spend Christmas with the family.

And also revealed:

It’s the end of a really difficult year, and a little time out seems like a good idea for everyone, as tensions have been building for a while.

In his quest to prevent coronavirus infections on the set, Tom Cruise took matters into his own hands when two staff members broke the rules of healthy distance, but a recording of The Sun they revealed that he was impolite in asking for it with fury and shouts.

In addition, it can be heard that he threatened the workers with firing them from the filming, in case of incurring again with violations of health protocols.

“I never want to see him again. Never! If they don’t, they’re fired, and if I see them doing it again, they are out, if anyone on this staff does. That’s it”, He is heard shouting in the two-minute recording.

In addition, he demanded that they do not respect the multiple efforts that the actor and the production have made to avoid contagion, among them, a disbursement of USD 500,000 of his own money to rent a cruise Finally, he revealed that the reason for his attitude was the concern about employing hundreds of people.

“They are there in Hollywood making movies right now thanks to us. Because they believe in us and in what we are doing (…) They can tell people that they are losing their damn homes because the industry is stopped. He is not going to put food on the table or pay for college tuition. That’s what I fall asleep with every night, the future of this damn industry “

