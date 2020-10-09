Former Taoiseach John Bruton says that Tom O’Donnell’s work as Gaeltacht minister was a ‘great feat’ and that he earned the respect of the people of the Gaeltacht

Tom O’Donnell, originally from Kilmallock in County Limerick, was a Gaeltacht minister from 1973-1977 during Liam Cosgrave ‘s coalition government.

Tom O’Donnell was one of the most famous and prominent Gaeltacht ministers in the last century. Although the coalition between Fine Gael and the Labor Party of which he was a member did not have the evidence that the welfare of the language was a priority, O’Donnell himself was respected in the Gaeltacht.

His great belief as a minister was that the Gaeltacht and the language would not survive without the people and that no people would be left in the Gaeltacht if they were not provided with employment.

He placed great emphasis on creating employment in the Gaeltacht during his time as minister.

Former Taoiseach John Bruton said last night that Tom O’Donnell as Gaeltacht minister had “a great feat”

“He was greatly admired by the people of the Gaeltacht and he drew attention to them and their situation at the highest level in a way that had never happened before. He achieved fluency in Irish and carried out the official care of his entire department through Irish…

“… He prioritized job creation in the Gaeltacht. During Tom’s time in office, the number of jobs in the Gaeltacht doubled and the infrastructure in it was greatly improved, ”said John Bruton.

Tom O’Donnell spent 30 years in public life. He was first elected to the Dáil in 1961 and resigned in 1989. He was elected to the European Parliament in 1979 and again in 1984.

He was a Fine Gael giant in Limerick. When he retired from politics in the late 1980s he continued to volunteer for the community.