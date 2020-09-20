Tech NewsCommunicationEntertainmentReviews

Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza become online concerts, the second is free

By Brian Adam
Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza become online concerts, the second is freeTomorrowland and Lollapalooza they are two of the most popular festivals in the world. The first is based on electronic music, while the second mainly hosts exponents of alternative rock, rap and punk genres. This year both events, which are used to gather many people, cannot be held physically. However, there is a solution.

In fact, according to what reported by The Verge, in the end it was decided to carry out the 2020 edition of these festivals anyway, “transforming” them into online events. This year’s Tomorrowland has already taken place in the past few days, but if you want to see it again you can find some “highlights” directly on the official Instagram profile of the festival. For example, at the bottom of the news is Katy Perry’s performance. If you missed the event, you can retrieve it from 17:00 Italian time of 29 July 2020 to 17:00 on 12 August 2020 on the official Tomorrowland website. However, to see the full replica you need to buy a ticket, which costs 12.50 euros.

If instead you intend to “immerse yourself virtually” in a music festival but you don’t want to spend anything, you should know that the 2020 edition of the Lollapalooza will be broadcast for free on YouTube, through this official profile. There will be four days of music, from midnight on July 30th until August 2nd 2020. Participants include Paul McCartney, Chance the Rapper and Metallica. For the complete lineup and for more information on the charity initiatives related to the event, we recommend you consult the official website of Lollapalooza.

