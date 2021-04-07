TomTom AmiGo comes to Android Auto: the free GPS navigator is already an alternative to Google Maps and Waze

- Advertisement -

Android Auto continues on its way to open up to developers, especially those who create route and map applications. Thus, after Sygic Mobile broke the monopoly of Google Maps and Waze, a new point-to-point GPS navigator is now available in Android Auto: TomTom AmiGO. The free and reduced version can now be used on the vehicle console.

It has taken time, but it will always be welcome: compatibility with non-Google navigation applications is now a reality in Android Auto. With this move, Google plans to open the ecosystem to many more developers, especially those software brands related to driving that until now did not bet on Android Auto. And if we talk about GPS navigators, what other brand is better known than TomTom? Well, your first app compatible with Android Auto can now be downloaded.

TomTom AmiGO – voice-assisted point-to-point navigation, speed cameras and traffic alerts

With the popularization of Google Maps or Waze paid apps like TomTom lost significant usage share; hence they also had to target the free public. TomTom AmiGO is one of the bets of the Dutch company; a bet that now receives a notable boost by becoming a great alternative for Android Auto users.

TomTom AmiGO was testing Android Auto compatibility in the private beta. And that test is over: the stable version of the app already has access to navigation directly on the vehicle’s console. We have been testing it and we have not encountered any difficulties: the use is as expected.

With the app it is possible to go to any point on the map, although with a limitation: TomTom AmiGO needs a constant internet connection since it is not possible to use offline maps (this is reserved for the complete application). Beyond here, the app complies with what would be expected in a GPS navigator of its kind: route planning taking into account traffic, alternatives to these routes, speed camera alerts, voice guidance, favorites and a pleasant, readable interface and suitable for avoiding distractions at the wheel.

TomTom AmiGO is a free app with no ads. The version compatible with Android Auto is now available on Google Play: if you weren’t using it, just download it directly from the store. In the event that you already have it, you just have to update it.