web
Tech NewsApps

TomTom AmiGo comes to Android Auto: the free GPS navigator is already an alternative to Google Maps and Waze

TomTom AmiGo comes to Android Auto: the free GPS navigator is already an alternative to Google Maps and Waze
tomtom amigo comes to android auto: the free gps navigator

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

TomTom AmiGo comes to Android Auto: the free GPS navigator is already an alternative to Google Maps and Waze

Android Auto continues on its way to open up to developers, especially those who create route and map applications. Thus, after Sygic Mobile broke the monopoly of Google Maps and Waze, a new point-to-point GPS navigator is now available in Android Auto: TomTom AmiGO. The free and reduced version can now be used on the vehicle console.

It has taken time, but it will always be welcome: compatibility with non-Google navigation applications is now a reality in Android Auto. With this move, Google plans to open the ecosystem to many more developers, especially those software brands related to driving that until now did not bet on Android Auto. And if we talk about GPS navigators, what other brand is better known than TomTom? Well, your first app compatible with Android Auto can now be downloaded.

TomTom AmiGO – voice-assisted point-to-point navigation, speed cameras and traffic alerts

Tomtom Amigo Android Auto

With the popularization of Google Maps or Waze paid apps like TomTom lost significant usage share; hence they also had to target the free public. TomTom AmiGO is one of the bets of the Dutch company; a bet that now receives a notable boost by becoming a great alternative for Android Auto users.

TomTom AmiGO was testing Android Auto compatibility in the private beta. And that test is over: the stable version of the app already has access to navigation directly on the vehicle’s console. We have been testing it and we have not encountered any difficulties: the use is as expected.

With the app it is possible to go to any point on the map, although with a limitation: TomTom AmiGO needs a constant internet connection since it is not possible to use offline maps (this is reserved for the complete application). Beyond here, the app complies with what would be expected in a GPS navigator of its kind: route planning taking into account traffic, alternatives to these routes, speed camera alerts, voice guidance, favorites and a pleasant, readable interface and suitable for avoiding distractions at the wheel.

Tomtom Amigo Android Auto

TomTom AmiGO is a free app with no ads. The version compatible with Android Auto is now available on Google Play: if you weren’t using it, just download it directly from the store. In the event that you already have it, you just have to update it.

TomTom AmiGO GPS Maps Navigation-Traffic, Radars

TomTom AmiGO GPS Maps Navigation-Traffic, Radars

  • Developer: TomTom International BV
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Maps and navigation
- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Tech News

FlixOnline: the malware disguised in the Google Play Store

The Check Point Research (CPR) research team discovered a new malware on Android. This is FlixOnline, a supposed Netflix tool that...
Read more
Android

Pixel Buds A, Google’s new wireless headphones for all audiences

Pixel Buds A have been listed by Google itself and point to a new version of its series of wireless headphones, in this case...
Read more
Tech News

Microsoft takes inspiration from cryptocurrency miners to optimize data centers

There is something much better than a group of engineers thinking of solutions, thousands of groups doing it, finding new designs to optimize processes...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.