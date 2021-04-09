TomTom AmiGO: your new navigator for the car, free and available on Android

- Advertisement -

In the same way that when your parents refer to “la play” as a reference to any device they consider a video game console, be it a PC, an Xbox or a PS5, there was a time when they said that you had a “TomTom” on the car was synonymous with a GPS navigator. They were the early days, when it was a whole novelty that a gadget will tell you which road to take to go anywhere. The problem with TomTom is that Google arrived, and that first map application, which was taken as a mere curiosity to look at in free time, was gaining momentum, options and functions until it almost completely consumed the Dutch business. Because everything in the Mountain View ecosystem is free while at the other end, TomTom, charged for its maps of Iberia, Western Europe, North America, etc. AmiGO, TomTom’s new thing for the car The fact is that the emblematic company of maps for cars has returned (in reality it never left) with a new platform called AmiGO, which is still an ecosystem of maps that we can fully use free with our car with Android Auto. Actually, we can download this app for both iOS and Google’s mobile OS, from their respective digital stores. This was announced by the company itself a few hours ago, where it recalled that with this launch, “drivers with an Android device can now interact with TomTom AmiGO on the information and entertainment screen of their vehicle (compatible with Android Auto)”, connecting both devices automatically and locating their direct access along with the rest of the apps that we have installed in the car. It is a free browser that, like Waze, uses a collaborative model whereby all drivers can add data on any incident that occurs on our journey. In this way, as TomTom recalls, “drivers can easily report and share what is happening on the road, enjoy clear routes and guides, and receive real-time warnings of speed cameras, danger zones, traffic jams, and blocked and closed roads. “. According to Mike Schoofs, CEO of TomTom Consumer, “There are three things our community of drivers will love about our AmiGO navigation app: it’s free, it has a wonderfully clean design with no ads, and drivers can help each other by tapping the application when they detect a traffic jam or a speed camera ”.