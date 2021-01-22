‘Too early for teachers and students to mix in schools’

- Advertisement -

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of the Health Service Executive, says Covid-19 spread rates were currently too high for full school opening

The number of cases of Covid-19 in the community must be greatly reduced before schools open, says Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of the Health Service Executive.

And being interviewed on Morning Ireland On RTÉ this morning, Dr Henry said, the spread of coronavirus must be much lower in the country before a swarm of teachers and students begin to mix in schools.

Henry said he hoped additional needs education would be prioritized. He says it is a “disaster”, saying that the talk is about closed schools again and “we know from the outbreak how much harm has been done to children”.

“Children in the early years of school and those attending the special needs service were particularly harmed,” says Dr Henry.

“No one wants schools to be closed for as long as the percentage was severely locked, but dispersal rates are currently too high, ten times higher than they were in early December.

“They have to be much lower before we can create an additional danger with people overcrowding and mixing in schools,” said the HSE ‘s Chief Clinical Officer.

He said he hoped that the emphasis would be on certain aspects of education “especially students with special needs as they are most severely affected by lock-in.”

The Department of Education wanted students with special needs and their teachers to return to school yesterday but the unions did not accept the plan.

Talks were held again yesterday between the Department of Education and the INTO unions and Fórsa to see if a way could be found to provide that special education service again.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said yesterday that details of this year ‘s Leaving Certificate examination must be made available before the end of February.

“It is not enough to say that they will be held, a detailed examination plan must be published which will give confidence to the students, parents and staff of the schools,” said the Minister.

He said that the Minister for Education was working hard on behalf of the students and she and the Government want the Leaving Certificate examination to be held this year.

“But the details of that plan have to be provided,” said Harris. He said the Government would look at health restrictions and protection at a meeting next week and would then be “clearer” about education.

Harris said the unions wanted the exam to take place, but it must be remembered that students are “stressed and anxious”.