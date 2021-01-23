“Too early to reopen schools” – Colm Henry

- Advertisement -

The spread of Covid-19 disease in the community is still far too high for schools to reopen, said Health Service Executive Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry.

Colm Henry said it was bad news that schools were still closed but that the spread of the disease was now ten times higher than at the beginning of December.

The dispersal rate needs to be lowered significantly before it can take a chance to bring children from different families together in school again, he claimed.

Nonetheless, Colm Henry said, he hopes that children with special needs will be able to be catered for in some way.

He pointed out that this country is in a quandary in terms of Covid-19 and although the number of cases among the population has fallen slightly recently there is still a staggering rate.

About 2,500 cases a day currently exist, he said.

He said while those people who have not been hit sick yet have the virus. Finally, he said, some of them have to be hospitalized, some in an intensive care unit, and unfortunately some of them will die.

Colm Henry praised all the health workers who are currently in a state of labor and said that it was a miracle that things were not worse than they were.