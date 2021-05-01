ToonApp, dozens of filters available to caricature photos

Making our photos look like cartoons is one of the most attractive effects in editors. However, these filters are not always very effective and the results are not that great. For this reason, we want to talk about an alternative that we have found and that is great for this type of task. With it, you can caricature your photos in a matter of seconds and with great results.

Its name is ToonApp and as we mentioned before, you can use it to convert photos into cartoons very easily.

Caricature photos from your smartphone

Converting photos into cartoons is something that can be done through illustration techniques. However, we always comment that this is something that deserves practice and knowledge for some time. In this way, those who want a result of this type have two options, look for free options or apply effects to caricature the photos. The second option is excellent if we use the ToonApp functions, with dozens of filters for different results when turning your photos into cartoons.

It should be noted that we are talking about a completely free application with a fairly simple user experience. If you have used other alternatives to apply filter to photos before, ToonApp will not represent any complications.

As in other solutions of this type, we have the possibility of uploading photos from the gallery or taking them directly from the camera. Once this step is completed, the next step will be to test all the filters to find the one that offers the results we want. This task will allow you to know the catalog of effects and make some adjustments to their intensity.

Additionally, it has an Artificial Intelligence component, capable of analyzing the image to apply the best effect. It also has filters for the front camera that will allow you to take funny images like on Instagram.

ToonApp is a highly recommended application if you are looking to caricature photos without too many complications.

To prove it, follow this link.

.