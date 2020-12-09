Toonme, turn your photos into caricatures of various styles

Applying filters to images is a daily activity in our days and it is enough to take a walk through social networks to notice it. It is a process that has been facilitated by many applications and that has transcended very interesting image transformations. We have an example of this on the website that we will present below where you can convert your photos into cartoons in a matter of seconds.

His name is Toonme and just by uploading a photo he will return 5 different styles of cartoons.

Upload your photos and get cartoons back

Turning a photo into a cartoon or drawing is practically an illustration process and we know how complex it is to create them. However, AI has managed to deliver really good results in image related fields and Toonme is proof of that. The Artificial Intelligence behind this website allows you to convert photos and give it the style of The Simpsons and other types of popular cartoons.

To achieve this, Toonme was trained with images in each of the available styles in order to replicate them. Also considering that it is AI, the process of use involves only two steps on our part: upload the photo and download it.

In this way, when you enter the Toonme website you will receive a button identified as “Upload Photo”. Click there and the browser window will be displayed for you to choose the photo you want to convert. Then, a few seconds will elapse and you will have in front of the 4 results ready for download.

The photos turned into cartoons by Toonme look pretty good, especially the Simpsons style. So, if you want to have a photo of yourself edited in a cartoon style, do not hesitate to take a tour of Toonme to test the results of its Artificial Intelligence.

To prove it, follow this link.

.