The performance benchmark AnTuTu today published the ranking of the most powerful smartphones on the market based on data collected during the month of December. This benchmark not only measures the performance of CPU, GPU, memory and storage, but also takes into account the fluidity with which the interface moves, so that smartphones with screens with high refresh rates (90 Hz or more) they get a higher score. The ranking results presented below are the average scores (not the highest scores) in AnTuTu provided there have been at least 1,000 measurements of the model in question, so the most recent models may not be included. If the same model has multiple versions with different RAM and / or storage capacities, only the model with the highest score appears.

The first position is occupied by a newcomer, the Xiaomi Mi 11 [ AliExpress], which was announced a few days ago as the first smartphone with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 chip. In addition, this smartphone also has LPDDR5 RAM memory upgraded to a 3200 MHz clock frequency capable of offering a transfer rate of 6.4 Gbps – the highest of a mobile phone today. The Xiaomi Mi 11 with 12GB / 256GB scores 708,425 points in the test, beating any other Android smartphone. Now, we must bear in mind that the first tests suggest that this great performance is achieved at the cost of higher energy consumption than usual. Next on the list is last month’s leader, Huawei Mate 40 Pro + with 12GB / 256GB, which achieves an average score of 702,819 points, an increase from last month – possibly due to software updates that have optimized the performance. ℹ️ In depth: Xiaomi Mi 11 vs. Huawei Mate 40 Pro + The scores of the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro + are very similar, so it is worth looking a little deeply to understand the differences. The CPU score of the Snapdragon 888-equipped Xiaomi 11 exceeds 190,000 points, and the same goes for the Mate 40 Pro + with Kirin 9000, but it is slightly behind. In 3D performance, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro + almost ties the Xiaomi 11, both exceeding 300,000 points. In terms of UX, the Xiaomi Mi 11 benefits from the use of a 2K resolution screen + 120Hz high refresh rate display, with a score close to 100,000 points, and the Mate 40 Pro + stays close to 90,000. This score directly affects the difference between the two total scores. The Memory scores are basically the same for both. Huawei’s UFS 3.1 chip is self-developed and equipped with a new memory expansion technology, which makes it faster than normal UFS 3.1; while Xiaomi Mi 11 is equipped with a faster LPDDR5 memory version. Finally, it should be mentioned that the scores of the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro + are average values. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro + is capable of giving more if the performance mode is activated, and on the other hand the Mi 11 is sure to be optimized in successive updates to give an even better score. In third position we find his brother, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro [ Huawei], which achieves an average score of 686,408 points. When looking at the sub-scores of both Mate 40s, the data shows that the CPU scores of the Mate 40 Pro + and Pro are basically the same. The main difference lies in the GPU part, since the Pro + exceeds 300,000 while the Pro version stays at 280,000 points. The reason for this difference is that the Pro + has 12GB of RAM and the Pro version has 8GB of RAM, which has a certain impact on the performance of the GPU. Also, the Pro + may have certain software optimizations to increase performance.

The fourth place is occupied by the Xiaomi Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, which reaches a score of 667,006 points with a configuration of Snapdragon 865, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, it comes equipped with Write Turbo software functionality that accelerates storage writing through high-speed cache space. Compared to last month, the GPU score of this phone has improved, from 270,000 to 280,000, due to the Mi 10 Extreme Edition having updated the GPU driver. The Redmi K30S Extreme Edition launched a couple of months ago sneaks into fifth place with an average score of 666,490 points. The biggest advantage of this device is the price, since it is the cheapest among the ten models in the ranking. The smartphones that occupy the sixth and seventh place are two models of iQOO, the brand of VIVO. This is the iQOO 5 [ AliExpress] and the iQOO 5 Pro [ AliExpress], with average scores of 664,250 and 554,238 points respectively. Both are equipped with the Snapdragon 865 trio + LPDDR5 memory + UFS 3.1 flash memory, plus Multi-Turbo 4.0 software functionality. Compared to other Snapdragon 865-equipped models, the iQOO 5 series has an overclocked GPU that exceeds 270,000 points. This causes the processor to get hotter than normal, which is why the cooling system is particularly important. Although it uses UFS 3.1 flash memory, the MEM score of the iQOO 5 series is far from the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. The model in eighth place is the VIVO X50 Pro + [ AliExpress], with 663,383 points. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The ninth position is occupied by Huawei Mate 40 with Kirin 9000E chip, which achieves 654,325 points. The difference of this chip with the Kirin 9000 is that the GPU has been cut two cores, being now a 22-core Mali-G78. The NPU is also different as that of the Kirin 9000 has 3 cores, including two large cores and one small core, while that of the Kirin 9000E has two cores, one large core and one small core. The funny thing is, by activating high performance mode on both, the sustained performance of the Kirin 9000E appears to be more stable. While the Kirin 9000 achieves higher performance at first, it starts tapering off the frequency. The Kirin 9000E maintains high frequency for longer. Finally, we find the iQOO Neo 3, which achieves 648,012 points thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You are interested in: Top of Amazon’s best-selling smartphones (updated every hour). The most striking thing about this list is that, despite the fact that Qualcomm’s most powerful chip has already entered, the Kirin 9000 chip continues to give a lot of war and is not far from the performance of the Snapdragon 888. If finally Huawei makes the jump to 3 nm by the end of the year, the battle can get very interesting. Of course, other brands will not stop launching smartphones with Snapdragon 888 chips and we could see new models on the table soon. Finally, once again, we can see that Chinese manufacturers stand out for the performance of their new smartphones, since there is no trace of smartphones from Samsung, LG, HMD, Sony or other manufacturers.