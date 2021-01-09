Top 10 most powerful global Android smartphones [January2021]

- Advertisement -

A few days ago, AnTuTu published the list of the 10 most powerful smartphones that are marketed in China. Now the famous performance benchmark has unveiled the top 10 ‘global’ smartphones sold worldwide. The data collection period is from December 1 to December 31 and the scores displayed are always average values ​​of the score obtained in AnTuTu, instead of the highest. For each model, at least 1,000 scores have been collected. In the event that the number of measurements available does not reach that threshold, the model has not been included in this month’s ranking. AnTuTu not only measures CPU, GPU, memory and storage performance, but also takes into account how smoothly the interface moves, which is why smartphones with displays with high refresh rates (90 Hz or higher) achieve best score.

The most powerful smartphone according to the well-known Chinese benchmark is the Huawei Mate 40 Pro [ Huawei Store], which gets no less than 657,784 points. If you miss the Mate 40 Pro + model, you should bear in mind that this ranking is global and that model is marketed in China. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is equipped with Huawei’s latest flagship chip, the Kirin 9000 SoC. This chip is manufactured by TSMC using 5nm technology and integrates up to 15.3 billion transistors. It was released as the industry’s first 5nm SoC with an integrated 5G modem, and is the current SoC with the most transistors. Its eight-core CPU consists of a 3.13 GHz A77 core, three 2.54 GHz A77 cores and four 2.04 GHz A55 cores. Next, we find the iQOO Neo 3 [ AliExpress] with 646,016 points, a very high value. The IQOO Neo 3 mounts a screen with the highest screen refreshment available, 144 Hz, as well as a Snapdragon 865 processor and up to 12 GB of RAM. In third position we have the one that was once leader of the ranking, the ASUS ROG Phone 3 [ Amazon], with an excellent score of 630,307 points. The ASUS gaming smartphone looks somewhat different from the previous generation, and has the honor of being the second smartphone in the world with the powerful snapdragon 865 Plus chip. Its predecessor, the ROG Phone 2, was the first phone with a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor last year and was in the top spot for several months. The third fourth is now occupied by the Oppo Find X2 Pro [Amazon] with 12GB / 512GB with an average score of 610,749 points, which we had the opportunity to analyze a few months ago. This smartphone remains in the ranking for another month.

Next, in fifth position, is the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 12GB / 256GB with Snapdragon 865+ processor, which scores 604,401 points. This smartphone was launched in early August and was the highest rated smartphone with 99.99% positive reviews on JD.com. The sixth position is occupied by the OnePlus 8 Pro [Amazon] with 12GB / 256GB, it gets 584,057 points. Right below is Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G [ Amazon] with 8GB / 256GB, which reaches 581,233 points. It is a very powerful smartphone accompanied by a very capable camera and a huge 5,000 mAh battery. Up some positions, in eighth place is the Black Shark 3 [ Amazon] with 8GB / 128GB, with an average score of 574,438 points. You are interested in: Ranking of Amazon’s best-selling smartphones (updated every hour) The ninth position is occupied by the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE [ Amazon] with 6GB / 128GB that has a Snapdragon 865 processor and gets 574,187 points. Finally, closing the table, we find the Poco F2 Pro [ Amazon], which appears for the first time in this ranking. It also has a Snapdragon 865 processor and its score is 572,474 points.

Most of the Android flagships on the list are equipped with Snapdragon 865, and only three of them carry a Snapdragon 865 Plus chip. The first position, however, is occupied by a Kirin chip. The launch of Snapdragon 888 on December 1 suggests that the ranking will change very soon, when the first Snapdragon 888-equipped flagships leave China. In fact, the ranking of smartphones from China is already led by the Xiaomi Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888.