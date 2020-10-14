The well-known performance app AnTuTu has published its new Top 10 of the most powerful mid-range Android smartphones according to measurements taken during the month of September. This new Top 10 joins the ranking of the most powerful high-end smartphones recently published. AnTuTu not only measures the performance of CPU, GPU, memory and storage, but also takes into account the fluidity with which the interface moves, so that smartphones with screens with high refresh rates (90 Hz or more) achieve best score. The list does not bring great news compared to the previous month, but the list of smartphones is practically the same, with small changes due to new measurements and optimizations from manufacturers. In first position, we find the Redmi 10X Pro 5G, which has the MediaTek Dimensity 820 chip and achieves a score of 397,963 points. Next, we find its brother Redmi 10X 5G, whose performance is practically identical with 392,236 points since they have the same hardware (the differences between both models are in the cameras and fast charging). Therefore, it is not significant which of the two is ahead of the other. Starting from the third position, it is Huawei with its Kirin chips that dominates the ranking, starting with the Honor 30 with Kirin 985 achieving 385,312 points.



In the fourth and fifth positions we find two other sister smartphones: Huawei nova 7 and Huawei nova 7 Pro, with 382,862 and 381,757 points respectively thanks to their Kirin 985 chips. The next three positions are occupied by smartphones with Kirin 820: Honor 10X, Honor 30S and Huawei nova 7 SE. The average scores of the three models exceed 350,000 points. In ninth position is the Redmi K30 5G which, with Snapdragon 768G, reaches 349,257 points. The last position is occupied by the OPPO Reno4 5G with Snapdragon 765G chip and an average score of 338,961 points. You are interested in: Top of Amazon’s best-selling smartphones (updated every hour). Like the arrival of the Dimensity 820 chips, it is MediaTek chips that dominate the top positions in this ranking. Huawei also captures a large part of the Top 10 positions with its Kirin chips, and the big losers are the Samsung Exynos 980, which are not on the list, and the Snapdragon 768 / 765G, which are relegated to the bottom of the list. table.