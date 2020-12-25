Top 10 RPG Games of 2020

- Advertisement -

For gamers, RPGs (Role Playing Game) are one of the best options to immerse themselves in vast fantasy worlds in which they can embody the role of great heroes. This genre of games for mobile, console and PC offers fantastic worlds, extensive maps and the possibility of creating and improving a character, while immersing the user in compelling stories.

Role-playing games allow players to take on the role of great heroes and fight to gain experience, find better weapons and armor, as well as improve skills.

The RPG is one of the genres most appreciated by players thanks to titles such as Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, The Witcher or The Elder Scrolls, which have marked an era in the world of gaming. Next, we share a list with some of the RPGs most valued by users and critics of this year 2020:

– “Cyberpunk 2077” (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Stadia): Despite the problems encountered at launch due to various bugs, Cyberpunk has been one of the most anticipated titles of the last generation. Based on the classic role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2020”, it places the player in the violent Night City in the shoes of “V”, a mercenary who can be fully customized. The game has a decision system that will really affect the development of the game.

– «Genshin Impact» (PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One): One of the massively multiplayer games that has raised the most expectations in recent years and that for many is an mmorpg version of “Zelda Breath of the Wild.” Set in Twyvat, a world ruled by the Archons, deities that grant visions to certain characters through which they can unleash their elemental powers.

– «Dragon Quest XI S Definitive Edition» (Switch, PC and Xbox One): Although “Dragon Quest XI” was released in 2019, its final version was released this year. Following the style of the saga, with animations by Akira Toriyama, the player will have to embody the nameless hero to save the world from destruction at the hands of evil forces.

– «Persona 5 Royal» (PS4): Fifth installment of one of the most successful sagas of the JRPG (Japanese role-playing game), tells the epic story of a group of students who will have to make use of their “Persona”, supernatural alter egos, to fight against demonic forces.

– “Demon’s Souls Remake” (PS5): The remake of the action-role-playing classic, Demon’s Souls, which marked the beginning of the “Souls” sagas of which the “Dark Souls” and “Bloodborne” games are part, which also gave name to a style of play , the “Souls Like”, which are characterized by a complex advance system and punish the player for each mistake.

– «Final Fantasy VII Remake» (PS4): New adaptation of one of the best JRPGs of all time, taking advantage of the power of the Sony console to renew the designs of the characters and create a different game, with a new system of skills and fighting.

– “Wasteland 3” (PC, PS4 and Xbox One): Third installment of this iconic video game saga set in a post-apocalyptic world. On this occasion, the setting escapes from the usual “Far West” aesthetic and plunges the player into a frozen and dangerous world, where they will have to improve their skills using vehicles and new combat options.

– «Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot» (PC, PS4 and Xbox One): Action RPG game that allows players to explore mythical locations from the Dragon Ball saga, while progressing through the story and forging friendships with characters from the saga such as Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo or Gohan.

– “Godfall” (PC and PS5): A game with lots of action and third-person combat, which rewards the player for each monster he kills. As you advance and obtain better loot, the missions will get more complicated, being necessary to acquire legendary armor and powerful weapons to emerge victorious from them.

– “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” (Xbox Series, PS5 and PC): The new title in the saga has a strong role-playing component. The player will have to become Ragnar Lodbrok and form the Great Heathen Army with which to conquer England. As you progress through the story, you must build and defend settlements, conquer new lands, and explore the world aboard a longship, a Viking warship.

–“World of Warcraft: Shadowlands” (PC): The new expansion of the mythical Blizzard mmorpg has been one of the best sellers. In it, players will chase the Banshee Queen Silvanas to the very lands of the dead, where they will meet old acquaintances of the saga and where they will have to join the inhabitants of the Shadowlands to fight against The Jailer and try to restore the balance of death.

