Top 10 smartphones best valued by users according to Analysis

The well-known AnTuTu benchmark regularly publishes the Top 10 of the most powerful high-end and mid-range smartphones. On this occasion, the benchmark has published another ranking of Android smartphones with the best user ratings according to the popular Chinese store JD.com. Since JD.com is a Chinese store, the models listed are those sold in that country.

This month, the first smartphone to top the list in the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. The assessment it gets is impressive as it reaches 98.71% positive votes. In this case, it is the variant with a Snapdragon 865 chip, which is the one that is distributed in China, and has a set of very powerful specifications: 120 Hz AMOLED screen, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage and main camera of 108MP. Next, in second place, is another Samsung smartphone. This is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, which achieves an equally impressive 97.91% rating. Third, we find the Meizu 17 Pro that achieves an average valuation of 97.65%. This very high rating is probably also influenced by its subsequent ceramic finish, which is very pleasant. The performance is not far behind either, as it has a Snapdragon 865 chip, 120 Hz screen, LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage, although its fast load at 30W is not as fast as other rivals. Just below, in fourth position, is the Honor 30 Pro + with a valuation of 97.59%. It has a 70º cascading screen (with a curvature not as extreme as other 90º rivals), a Kirin 990 5G processor and an excellent rear camera. The fifth position is for the Meizu 17 with a very close valuation of 97.61%. This device is very similar to its brother Meizu 17 Pro, but has a less patent camera setup and lacks stereo speakers and wireless charging. The following smartphones in the ranking are, in order, the following:

Samsung Galaxy Note10 + Ultra 5G with a rating of 97.10%

Vivo X50 Pro + with a rating of 94.94%

iQOO 5 Pro with a rating of 94.07%

Huawei Mate30 5G with a rating of 93.82%

Huawei P40 Pro + with a rating of 92.17%

It is remarkable that three Samsung smartphones occupy the Top 10 of devices by user satisfaction. The rest of the positions are much more distributed among other Chinese brands. It is also curious that the first six models in the ranking do not even appear in the Top 10 of the most powerful Android smartphones for the month of December, which confirms the idea that performance is not everything in a smartphone.