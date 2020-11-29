Top 15 Best Action Games for Android and iOS

Discover the best action games for Android. They are popular and new action games for Android phones and tablets.

These games are free to download and some of them are paid. In this top you will find games with the best roles, graphics and effects.

There are all kinds: light and heavy games, with simple graphics and 3D graphics.

Battle Prime: mobile hero FPS

It is an epic game with console-like graphics to play in multiplayer mode with action-packed scenes in photo-realistic reversal locations where you can choose your prime and create battles of up to 6 VS 6.

Size : 1.7GB | Price : Free with in-app purchases.

Download for : iOS | ANDROID (A)

Shadow fight 3

Play with intense 3D fights with unique and personalized fighting style by having more than 250 armor and weapons.

Size : | 240MB Price : Free and in-app purchases | Category: Role Playing Games

Download for : Android | iOS

World of Tanks Blitz MMO

A modern 3D fighting game in 7 × 7 format to play multiplayer with armored tanks in which you will have to use different tactics to survive.

Size : 2.7GB | Price : Free with in-app purchases.

Download for: Android | iPhone

Hungry Shark Evolution

Become a perfect predator as you explore the sea and soar through the skies with real-time events and missions. Your mission will be to devour everything that is in your way and dominate the sea.

Size : 289GB | Price : Free with in-app purchases.

Download for: Android | iPhone

Mighty Quest For Epic Loot

Build your kingdom or die trying by defeating bosses, upgrading your hero and joining clans. It is a magical land to explore in order to find epic loot and dethrone the king.

Size : 289GB | Price : Free with in-app purchases.

Download for: Android | iPhone

1. CrossFire: Legends

The game offers excellent graphics with a precise control system that allows players to aim more precisely.

You can choose to play all modes online or against bots and you can be sure that your time with this game will be a lot of fun.

Download | Google Play (Free)

2. Dragon Ball Legends

Dragon Ball Legends brings all the popular characters from the Dragon Ball universe into an action-packed fighting game where you fight head-to-head against an opponent online.

There is a complete story, in which players control a new character designed by Akira Toriyama and progress through stages defeating one opponent after another.

Download | Google Play (Free)

3. Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition is a toned down version of the full PC game with simple graphics and controls. The game has been divided into 10 chapters in which you control Noctis, crown prince of Lucis, on his journey to marry Lady Lunafreya of Tenebrae

Download | Google Play (Free)

4. Shadowgun Legends

Shadowgun Legends is an epic combination of a multiplayer first person shooter with RPG elements that takes you through an exciting campaign, co-op missions and raids with friends, real-time PvP battles and tons of customizations to make your character yours .

Download | Google Play (Free)

5. Dungeon Hunter Champions: Epic Online Action RPG

Another RPG to make it to this list, Dungeon Hunter Champions takes you on a journey filled with epic battles, 5v5 battles against players from around the world, a competitive ranking ladder, and tons of customizations to level up your champions to take on new opponents.

Download | Google Play (Free)

6. Eden Obscura

If you are looking for the best audiovisual experience, then look no further. Q-Games’ Eden Obscura takes players on a journey into the Garden of Sound and Life, where they have to collect pollen as they leap into the changing environment.

Download | Google Play (Free)

2. – Top Action Shooting Games for Android

Assassin’s Creed Identity

Here you can choose the type of assassin you want to be from among berserker, shadow blade, trickster or thief, to visit cities of the Italian Renaissance and go overcoming the missions and finally discover the epic mystery of The Ravens.

Download ($ 4): Assassin’s Creed Identity

Matador Elite 3D

Your mission as a first person shooter is to find and destroy the controller of the Syndicate criminal organization. The 100 levels that must be overcome are set in 16 locations around the world and have more than 30 combat mechanics. Download Free: Matador Elite 3D

Modern Combat 4: Zero Hour

Your mission is to find a terrorist group and prevent a world nuclear war from breaking out.

Download ($ 1): Modern Combat 4: Zero Hour

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Freddybear and his two friends are robots that have been created to meet the needs of people when they arrive at the pizzeria they serve, but at night they are not very friendly, let’s say, their mission is to be aware of the security cameras to see where they are, but beware that there are many power outages. Download ($ 3): Five Nights at Freddy’s

Hitman: Sniper

It is a game set in Montenegro, where in the hitman style you must kill certain objectives that those who have hired you for: more than 150 to overcome and as you advance you can unlock and arm 16 franco rifles and thus compete to occupy the first position of the world ranking. Download ($ 1): Hitman: Sniper