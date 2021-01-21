Top 20 Audience Earnings on TG4 in 2020…

- Advertisement -

Of the 20 most watched programs on TG4 last year, 18 were games and the other two were concerts.

Sports and music programming again earned viewers the most for TG4 in 2020, according to figures provided to Tuairisc.ie.

It was reported this week that TG4 had the same audience share in 2020 as in 2019 and remains the sixth largest channel in Ireland..

It was a cover GAA LIVE on the AIB Club Football Final between Cora Finne Galway and Kilcua Down was the most watched program on TG4 in 2020.

The game was watched by an average of 177,200 people on January 19, a 17.6% share of the total audience in the country at the time.

The women’s football finals and the senior final between Dublin and Cork on 20 December were runners-up on the 2020 list. An average of 169,900 spectators Live Women ‘s Football that day.

The AIB Club Hurling Final between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Burrishoole was in third place with an average audience of 168,200.

Fourth place on the list was the most earned and non-sports program. The concert was watched by an average of 156,600 people The Dubliners – The Parting Glass Christmas Day.

The other music program was one of the 20 most watched programs. Was John Sheahan’s 80th Birthday Live from Vicar St in 13th place and the program averaged 123,200 viewers.

When games and concerts are excluded, it is the documentary Liam O’Flynn – Piper TG4 attracted the most viewership in 2020. An average of 81,500 people watched the program when it first aired in April. It was also the most watched program on the TG4 player in 2020.

Another documentary was successful, Maureen O’Hara – Queen of Hollywood achieve a place on the list of programs that do not sport their content and an average audience of 73,300 at the Christmas Day program.

There were two films, Into the West and Dirty Dancing on the list as well.

Most viewed programs Date Average (000) Share% Find (000) 1 GAA LIVE AIB Irish Football CC Club – Corofin v Kilcua 1/19/2020 177.2 17.6 480.6 2 Ladies Football TG4 CC Senior Championship – Dublin v Cork 12/20/2020 169.9 21.2 369.3 3 GAA LIVE AIB Irish Hurling CC Club – The Halestown Shamrocks v Burrishoole 1/19/2020 168.2 24.5 374.3 4 The Dubliners – The Parting Glass 12/25/2020 156.6 11.3 375.5 5 GAA LIVE Allianz Hurling League – Tipperary v Waterford 3/1/2020 150.0 21.3 355.6 6 GAA LIVE Allianz Hurling League Deferred – Galway v Cork 3/1/2020 148.2 17.3 294.7 7 GAA LIVE Allianz Hurling League Deferred – Wexford v Kilkenny 2/16/2020 143.0 17.2 288.7 8 GAA LIVE AIB Club – Irish Hurling CLC – St. Thomas v Borrisoley 1/5/2020 141.5 16.2 291.4 9 GAA LIVE Allianz Football League – Galway v Dublin 10/25/2020 139.9 19.0 353.6 10 GAA LIVE Allianz Football League – Donegal v Tyrone 10/18/2020 129.4 16.2 304.6 11 GAA LIVE Allianz Hurling League – Galway v Tipperary 3/8/2020 127.8 17.5 323.3 12 GAA LIVE Allianz Hurling League – Waterford v Cork 1/26/2020 124.5 18.97 297.2 13 John Sheahan’s 80th Birthday Live from Vicar St 3/17/2020 123.2 7.77 330.9 14 GAA LIVE Allianz Hurling League Deferred – Kilkenny v Dublin 1/26/2020 118.7 15.84 265.2 15 GAA LIVE Cork Hurling CC Club – Wanderers of the Valley v Blackrock 10/4/2020 109.4 11.67 286.1 16 GAA LIVE Allianz Football League – Galway v Mayo 10/18/2020 107.4 18.24 286.0 17 GAA LIVE AIB Irish Hurling CLC Club – Sleacht Néill v The Ballyhale Shamrocks 1/5/2020 103.8 16.8 244.9 18 GAA BEO Meath Football Club CC – Colmcille Irish v Ratoath 10/4/2020 102.8 12.9 234.0 19 GAA LIVE AIB Irish Football CLC Club – Kilcua v Ballyboden St. Enda’s 1/4/2020 102.0 14.86 222.5 20 All Ireland Gold 2004 – Munster Hurling CC – Waterford v Cork 4/12/2020 97.4 10.4 205.1