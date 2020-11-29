Top 5 Best Android File Browsers

A file explorer application for Android is very essential if you want to get the most out of your mobile. Apart from managing your files and folders, it allows you to access your files in the cloud (Dropbox, Google Drive …) and local networks (LAN).

Once you have access to your files, you can carry out different tasks. For example, copy, cut, rename, compress, search with filters, add shortcuts, view content (Mp3, PDF, Text…) and much more.

In this top I am going to describe the best free and paid file explorer for Android . Each has unique features, but by far my favorite in Solid Explorer.

Best Android File Explorer

Files Go by Google

It is the new google file manager that wants us to have our mobile clean and well organized.

Smart local file search engine with the technology used by the google search engine.

Check which duplicate files are to be deleted.

Automatic deletion of photos that have been synchronized in Google Photos.

Recommend apps that are not used to Uninstall.

Delete duplicate images.

Free the cache and space of certain appps.

View files by categories: Downloads, app, videos, photos, audios and documents.

Transfer files safely without internet connection.

Send Photos, videos and audios to your TV with Chromecast.

Get for: ANDROID

Cx File Explorer

It has a simple and intuitive interface to manage all your files where it will allow you to:

Analyze the space used to optimize your space.

Uninstall applications.

Recycle Bin.

Manage folders and files on connected USB sticks.

Browse folders with media compression and playback capabilities.

Connect cloud services, NAS, LAN, FTP, PC.

Download | Google Play (Free)

Xiaomi File Manager

Xiaomi has its own application to manage files that can be installed on any device to achieve the following functions:

Recent files you have used.

Hide files and folders

Transfer files between other mobile devices and PC.

View used space and clean space.

Download | Google Play (Free)

ASTRO file manager

Explore your files through a neat interface that allows you to view all types of files, clean the device, and manage storage in different locations. In the same way you can create backup copies, compress and share.

Download | Google Play (Free)

Solid Explorer File Manager

This 14-day trial version contains two independent panels that act as file explorers, custom options, plus you can manage files in the cloud, Root Access , create ZIP files, 7ZIP protected by password and many functions. more.

Download | Google Play (Free)

BONUS: ES Disk Analyzer

An essential part of file and folder management is to obtain detailed information about the internal memory consumption and how it can be optimized (the, compressed, cleaned). This is precisely what this application does.

List redundant files.

Large files

Compress little or large images.

Delete cache files.

List the new files

Uninstall rarely used apps.

Download | Google Play (Free)