Top model Stella Tennant died “suddenly” at age 50

The British supermodel Stella tennant he died suddenly on Tuesday, five days after his 50th birthday. The causes of his death are unknown.“It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant,” her family said in a statement to the local tabloid. The Sun.

“Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to all of us. We will miss her very much“They expressed in their statement.” His family asks that their privacy be respected. ”

The event became public when the Scottish Police reported that officers from the corps showed up at an address in Duns at around 11:30 local time on Tuesday, in response to the “sudden death of a 50-year-old woman ”. At the moment, the cause of his death is unknown. Nor were “suspicious circumstances” detected.

In August it was announced that the model had separated from her husband, the French David Lasnet, after 21 years of marriage. The couple owned a real estate empire. Lennant met her husband during a photo shoot in New York.

After a high-profile wedding, they moved near the sprawling 16th-century estate Tennant’s parents owned in Scotland. Lasnet became an osteopath and the couple had four children, who are now between 15 and 22 years old.

The Scottish-born model came from an aristocratic family; She was the granddaughter of Andrew Cavendish, the 11th Duke of Devonshire, and Deborah Mitford, the youngest of the famous Mitford sisters.

Longtime muse of the late Karl Lagerfeld, Tennant started in the fashion industry in the early 1990s and it quickly attracted the attention of photographers such as Steven Meisel and Bruce Weber.

During his time on the catwalks, Tennant was characterized by his androgynous appearance. She soon became Lagerfeld’s favorite model, something the fashion designer attributed to her resemblance to Coco Chanel.

Over the course of her career, she fronted fashion magazines ranging from Harper’s Bazaar to the French, British, and Italian editions of Vogue, while also posing for campaigns for Chanel, Calvin Klein, Hermès, Burberry, among others.

In addition to walking the catwalks of Alexander McQueen, Prada, Versace and Chanel, she recently opened the Valentino Haute Couture Spring / Summer 2020 show in January.

She also appeared at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics, dazzling alongside other British supermodels like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Karen Elson.

