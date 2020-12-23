Entertainment

Top model Stella Tennant died “suddenly” at age 50

By Brian Adam
0
0
X3xqyexdtvgolkmw7jl266ns2u.jpg
X3xqyexdtvgolkmw7jl266ns2u.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The British supermodel Stella tennant he died suddenly on Tuesday, five days after his 50th birthday. The causes of his death are unknown.“It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant,” her family said in a statement to the local tabloid. The Sun.

Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to all of us. We will miss her very much“They expressed in their statement.” His family asks that their privacy be respected. ”

The event became public when the Scottish Police reported that officers from the corps showed up at an address in Duns at around 11:30 local time on Tuesday, in response to the “sudden death of a 50-year-old woman ”. At the moment, the cause of his death is unknown. Nor were “suspicious circumstances” detected.

British model Stella Tennant (Reuters)

In August it was announced that the model had separated from her husband, the French David Lasnet, after 21 years of marriage. The couple owned a real estate empire. Lennant met her husband during a photo shoot in New York.

After a high-profile wedding, they moved near the sprawling 16th-century estate Tennant’s parents owned in Scotland. Lasnet became an osteopath and the couple had four children, who are now between 15 and 22 years old.

The Scottish-born model came from an aristocratic family; She was the granddaughter of Andrew Cavendish, the 11th Duke of Devonshire, and Deborah Mitford, the youngest of the famous Mitford sisters.

Stella Tennant and Karl Lagerfeld (Shutterstock)

Longtime muse of the late Karl Lagerfeld, Tennant started in the fashion industry in the early 1990s and it quickly attracted the attention of photographers such as Steven Meisel and Bruce Weber.

During his time on the catwalks, Tennant was characterized by his androgynous appearance. She soon became Lagerfeld’s favorite model, something the fashion designer attributed to her resemblance to Coco Chanel.

Stella Tennant (Shutterstock)

Over the course of her career, she fronted fashion magazines ranging from Harper’s Bazaar to the French, British, and Italian editions of Vogue, while also posing for campaigns for Chanel, Calvin Klein, Hermès, Burberry, among others.

In addition to walking the catwalks of Alexander McQueen, Prada, Versace and Chanel, she recently opened the Valentino Haute Couture Spring / Summer 2020 show in January.

She also appeared at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics, dazzling alongside other British supermodels like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Karen Elson.

|

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Entertainment

Christmas refloats the bitterest fight of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: their children will also be separated

Brian Adam - 0
Brad Pitt got his ex's permission to spend the holidays with three of his children, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne, as he...
Read more
Entertainment

“Even if they get upset, we will exercise our freedom”: TV Azteca host defended meeting with Salinas Pliego

Brian Adam - 0
  After Ricardo Salinas Pliego release some photographs of the meeting he held with various personalities of Tv Azteca, journalist Manuel Lopez San Martin defended...
Read more
Entertainment

He does not think about a wedding: Irina Baeva affirms that she has no intention of getting engaged to Gabriel Soto

Brian Adam - 0
The actress of Russian origin Irina Baeva stated that he does not have no interest in marrying Gabriel Soto, at least in the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©