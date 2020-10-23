Torchlight 3, analysis: a new ARPG halfway

The Torchlight saga began in 2009 with a team of Blizzard Entertainment company veterans, which wanted to create an ARPG series following the model of the Devil. Echtra Games It managed to make these new games a niche in the action role genre, but something new was already missing. And it is that eight years have passed since the launch of Torchlight 2 and the road to Torchlight 3 it’s been a bit of a problem. It originally began to be developed as Torchlight Frontiers, an RPG destined for a Free to Play shared world, but it was not very convincing and the team decided to change gears. Its evolution has continued and initially remained for a long period in early access, and starting on October 13, players were able to experience the latest and long-awaited installment.

Torchlight 3, an empty story

Torchlight 3 takes place a century after the conclusion of Torchlight 2, the empire of Ember is in decline and luckily Nosvastria needs our help. We will once again face the threat of an invasion, face future challenges and defeat all the enemies that stand in our way in a matter of minutes. The story was never the greatest attraction of this adventure, it presents a not very enthusiastic narration and vaguely captures that essence of the story of the last game, you may even sometimes not understand the reason for the development of the plot. Of course, in Torchlight 3 we will have a wide repertoire of difficulty levels, which will allow us to challenge ourselves and adjust to our experience. The most difficult modes will be turned into complicated challenges, although the rewards are better. However, normal mode will remain the ‘easy’ mode in boss fightsAs long as we keep our reflexes fast and adapt to his combat pace.

The initial challenge: create your character

In this installment we are given the opportunity to choose between four types of characters with very basic and simple customization options. They will be totally different classes and some of them may become the strangest thing you can find, these are: Precision Shooter, Twilight Mage, Forged, and Master Machinist (Their names in English sound more attractive). Each class has its own unique aesthetic and skills that will really identify and illustrate it quite well, and we can also find the one that best suits our needs. For example, the sniper will attack with a combination of ranged weapons and magical gadgets that release powerful spirits or, on the other hand, the forging will become a true mechanical wonder with a hero’s soul, where we can attack with a cannon that it has equipped, in addition to having a large number of powerful melee attacks.

Each class has two skill trees that are unique and that will allow us create various builds providing a more rewarding class systemHowever, our character will improve more by selecting the relics. These relics, of which we can only choose one, will grant us ten abilities, both passive and active. Every relic will act as a subclass that changes the way in which we can play with our character and focuses on a type of weapon to obtain additional bonuses. For example, Flaming Destruction revolves around the invocation of fire helping us to burn enemies, or the Scourge, which will summon a group of spiders and release deadly poison blasts. Despite giving value within the game, obtaining the relics would have caused more interest if it were not a permanent choice, but could be unlocked throughout history as with legendary abilities, since it would have added greater depth and mechanics to the development of the game.

But we are not alone in our adventure and we will have a companion who will help us as much as possible, our pet. At the beginning they will give us the opportunity to choose between a dog, an owl and an alpaca, but throughout history we will be able to unlock more variety and we will get a large number of them. These will have two functions, the ability to return to the city to sell items from our inventory, and to fight by our side in each battle, although your AI is somewhat weak which means that when we most need them they will just have died.

However, the newest component that Torchlight 3 brings will be our strong suit. It will be an area enabled for us that will serve as a base of operations, where we can build structures and feed a lucky tree to obtain a bonus in the fall of objects. This zone it is fully customizable and it enables you an option to make your own design, in addition to being able to decorate it completely to your liking. However, it is a fairly basic place and its development is not as exciting as it might have to be, since the changes we make will rarely affect the game enough to be satisfactory.

Explore and fight, but don’t get lost

Torchlight 3 is developed over three acts that correspond to places with different themes and that will allow us to level up. Without going into too much detail of the facts, we can say that we will go from the Goblin Forest to continue through environments such as the Infested Forest and the Echonok Mountains. The exploration and gameplay will be extremely linear, despite ending up lost, it will continually “force” us to take endless walks and without guidance to discover the next portal of our next mission. The missions are not complicated, ‘go somewhere, get this or kill this boss’, but getting there can become a very tedious and repetitive adventure when we have to discover the maps again and again.

As soon as we reach an area our path will begin to flood with enemies that will appear without mercy and we will be able to run into a large number of them, sometimes preventing us from moving without allowing a quick response with our attacks. As we move forward we will discover enemies with a colored area at their feet, this will mean that they are elites, so it will be more tedious to kill, but they will not become a great challenge. The bosses in addition to being visually interesting, if they will have mechanics that will vary throughout the combatThey will want to keep us on our toes, but again they won’t be very challenging. Once we have explored the maps several times we will realize that the enemies are almost all the same and that the bosses do not have much personality.

It is true that throughout these levels we will have a variety of places to go to continue our fighting and meet more and more enemies: underground sewers, dungeons and the ancient ruined holy places. Even so, regardless of where we are, our character will have to adapt to the level of the area and will get equipment to become a true hero and transform into a walking engine of destruction. Like our abilities, the statistics offered by our varied equipment will be essential to achieve a good ending in our story. Even our pet can also obtain various equipment items that can grant us some passives.

Share your adventure with a friend

When creating your character, think carefully if it is to use in multiplayer or in single player, since each character will be destined in their own way and you won’t be able to use them on both. Once we have decided that this adventure will be multiplayer, we will have the opportunity to share this adventure with a total of four people. This mode has been improving with the different patches that Torchlight 3 has suffered, since the instability of the servers did not allow a good experience. However, it has managed to become fluid and quite fun, increasing the difficulty of the fights a bit and rewarding all participants with their own loot.

Despite being a main option for some players, the multiplayer mode is not complete and it lacks some details such as the user interface. For example, being able to see the missions of another member of the group and thus being able to help him more easily or also being able to go to your fort when you are in a group, without having to leave previously.

A solid and attractive atmosphere

Torchlight 3 sample attractive, solid and graphically well-stylized designs with dark environments, which helps the images stand out and invades their atmosphere more when playing. The art style is simple, colorful, and displays a variety of elements and details in every corner of its maps. The enemy animations and their sound effect are good and our own characters, despite having a very basic customization, show a pleasant aesthetic with very different identities. Regarding the sound, the voices will be in English and there will be no dubbing. Even so, the translation puzzles many times because we will not have subtitles in cinematics and it will fail to find only certain information in English such as the team, skills, missions or even dialogues with an NPC.

CONCLUSION Torchlight 3 is a step behind what was expected and seen previously in the saga, with a gameplay that feels a step behind. Despite the overall game being solid and fun for hours of battles and loot gathering, it fails to demonstrate much diversity on its maps, making it repetitive and tedious. In addition, it contains various flaws throughout its adventure that sometimes make the experience suffer. If you like the Torchlight setup or are looking for a new ARPG, Torchlight 3 is a good game, but not expected. With more content and a few patches, several of your problems could be fixed.

THE BEST An attractive and solid atmosphere.

Innovation with our strength.

Very varied skill system. WORST It ends up being a very repetitive and linear game.

Very little varied enemies and bosses without customization.

The translation into Spanish.