Total Tweetbot redesign, now requiring subscription

Tweetbot is one of the Most popular unofficial Twitter clients and has just presented its sixth version, which offers a complete redesign and better integration with the second version of the social network API.

In order to use Tweetbot it is necessary from now on to pay a monthly or annual subscription

Unofficial Twitter clients are applications developed by third parties, licensed for use by the social network, which usually facilitate the work of professional users, companies, advertising campaign managers … especially if they must manage different accounts, segment or schedule publications, among other tasks. Sometimes these functions are more complicated to handle from the native Twitter application and these managers offer easier to use panels, and other times they can provide actions that are not supported by it.

Among the novelties presented by version 6 of Tweetbot stands out the fact that Tweetbot is no longer a one-time payment app. Until now, it was enough to pay when downloading it to be able to use it. However, from now on it will be necessary to pay a subscription periodically. This can be paid monthly, at a cost of 0.99 euros, or annually, paying 6.49 euros every 12 months. Of course, as a novelty, there is now a period of 7 days as a trial period in which you can use the app without having to pay anything.

In addition, in this sixth version of Tweetbot, its developer, Tapbots, has polished the design, making it more pleasant and careful, improving the experience for the user, who can now choose custom themes or use the night mode, a function that allows changing the white background of the app by a black one. This makes the experience of use more pleasant for the human eye in low visibility conditions and also enables battery savings. Many other apps and social networks – including the native Twitter app – have launched their “dark mode” in recent months.

Additional features that Tweetbot includes?

In Tweetbot -which is available for iPhone, iPad and Mac- you can use exactly the same features that are available on Twitter… And some more. For example, there is a much more comprehensive way to create Twitter polls, and it also allows access to more data and statistics about tweets and their impact.

So that you can assess whether it is worth using Tweetbot, we tell you all the functions that you can perform if you download -and subscribe- to Tweetbot:

-Filters for the Timeline: It allows filtering to show only tweets with selected content, links, retweets … as well as facilitating the creation of your own filtering rules.

-Silence filter: Stop showing users, terms, hashtags … being able to determine the duration of the silence.

-Profile Notes: It allows adding annotations next to the profiles in order to complement the information about them. These are notes only visible to the user himself.

-Custom timeline: Creation and management of public and private lists.

-Columns (iPad only): A second column can be added with content such as lists, mentions …

-Cloud Synchronization: Between mobile and desktop devices.

-Timeline synchronization: With all the devices where Tweetbot is installed (iPhone, iPad, Mac).

-New topics: You can use Twitter with different themes with different styles, including night mode.

.