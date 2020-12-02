Toucan, a virtual space to interact like in real life

One of the most exciting events in technology during this difficult year has been the race for video calling services. With the arrival of confinement measures, the videoconferencing market began to flourish with all kinds of alternatives. However, some sought to make the experience more real by offering a virtual space for more lively meetings and today we will present one of the ones that has best achieved it.

Its name is Toucan and it offers a friendly virtual space, with a very attractive interface where we can communicate with those present just by approaching.

A virtual space for more real meetings

This aspect of video calling services sought that meetings go beyond bringing a group together in a room. If we think about real meetings, we can move around the place, meet with people, move and change the conversation by joining another group. So, to achieve something similar, some services opted for virtual environments where we control a character. Others chose to create a room with a theme where we control a bubble with our camera.

This is all very clever, but in practice it doesn’t look so good, although the communication process is well maintained. For his part, Toucan achieved an attractive, modern appearance and a clean and free communication to join the groups you want during the meeting.

When entering a Toucan meeting you will see several circles with the cameras of the guests. Once inside, members can join into various groups, switch from one to another, and return to the initial group where they all gather. This offers a more realistic experience than conventional video calls.

The use cases are diverse and very interesting, for example, several departments can meet, organize and then put the whole plan together, if you leave the room. In general Toucan is a tool worth trying if you deserve video calls where guests can gather.

To prove it, follow this link.

