Trade union officials are turning a blind eye to the opening of schools, says Norma Foley

The Government wanted the schools to open tomorrow for students with additional educational needs, but that will not happen because talks with the unions have failed.

Education Minister Norma Foley says the facts are being turned upside down by trade unions who say teachers have not been instructed not to go to work tomorrow.

The Government wanted the schools to open tomorrow for students with additional educational needs, but that will not happen because the unions have opposed the plan.

John Boyle, Secretary General of the Irish National Teachers’ Association (INTO), said he was “certain” that his union had not instructed teachers not to go to school tomorrow.

Norma Foley says that it is clear from the statements issued by the INTO and Force that they were unwilling to accept medical advice or the proposed policies for the reopening of schools for students with additional educational needs.

The Minister said on Morning Ireland RTÉ regrets that the unions did not accept the public health advice regarding the opening of schools tomorrow.

She said she understood the concerns of teachers but that other front line workers such as Gardaí, supermarket workers and ambulance workers were going to work.

Trade unionists say that the efforts of the Government and public health officials to reassure them that it was safe to open the schools had failed for students with additional educational needs.

Foley said the unions had promised to support the return of teachers to schools if the medical advice was safe to do so and that the unions had changed their minds at the last minute.

Minister Foley says every effort has been made to address the unions’ concerns about the safety of schools and that they have been offered additional policies in relation to childcare subsidies, parental leave and placement for pregnant teachers.

The medical advice was “irrefutable,” she said.

The unions and the Department of Education say they are available for further talks on school safety.

INTO leader John Boyle said it was not in anyone ‘s interest for teachers and education officials to blame each other.

Boyle said the number of cases of the Covid-19 had to be reduced before schools could open and other policies such as a testing system in schools were needed.

He said teachers were “excited” to go back to school.

The Sinn Féin leader says Mary Lou McDonald that the controversy is caused by the Government’s inefficiency and that the students who have additional educational needs who suffer from it.

Force education head Andy Pike said teachers were “very scared and worried”.

The Government says Medical advice is that schools and crèches are safe and that the Department wants all schools to open on St. Bride’s Day and hold the traditional Leaving Certificate examination this year.