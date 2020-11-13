Trade unions have launched a campaign for Marty Walsh to become Labor Secretary in Joe Biden’s government

It is understood that the Mayor of Boston, both parents from the Connemara Gaeltacht, is reflecting on all this speculation about his future in politics.

A campaign has been launched among senior trade unions in the United States who are calling for the newly elected President, Joe Biden, to appoint the Mayor of Boston, Marty Walsh as Labor Secretary in the new Government in Washington.

Richard Trumpka, President of the AFL-CIO, has announced the support of various trade unions across the country for Mayor Walsh, both of whom are from the Connemara Gaeltacht, and the teachers’ unions are among the other vocal supporters.

The head of those, Randi Weingarten, said Walsh has the union background and experience to be effective and fair as Labor Secretary.

The President of the civil servants’ union, the Federation of State, County and City Employees, Lee Saunders, has also expressed their support for the proposals to have Marty Walsh as Secretary of Labor in the next Government.

The unions believe that the friendship between Walsh and President Biden would also help with labor and workers’ rights in the new Government.

Mayor Walsh has made no public statement about this upcoming campaign in recent days. Tuairisc.ie asked Mayor Walsh last week about his views on the talk that President Joe Biden would invite him to a senior position in Washington. The mayor said his mind was strongly focused on the work he has to do in Boston. He said at the time that he would soon be speaking to the newly elected President and it is understood that he has done so for the past two days.

The post of Labor Secretary has included a number of others, including Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. He is reportedly lobbying strongly for himself.

The speculation about Walsh being in the count for a Government job in Washington has been going on for some time. Mayor Walsh and Joe Biden are personal friends and the newly elected President is understood to be very impressed with the work of Marty Walsh in Boston. Speculation has now intensified due to the growing number of trade union campaigns.

Richard Trumka is the most listened to trade unionist in the United States. The federation, headed by the AFL-CIO, has nearly 13 million members. He knows the Walsh family personally and came to Boston eight years ago to the funeral of Pat Walsh (Patrick Martin Tom), Mayor Walsh ‘s uncle. Pat, a native of Carna in Connemara, spent many years as leader of the construction workers’ union in Boston. He regularly attended annual general meetings in Washington.

Marty Walsh was the leader of the federation of all construction and trade unions in Boston before being elected Mayor. He had been a member of the Construction Workers Union, led by his uncle Pat, since he was a teenager and worked on the construction sites himself in his youth.

Mayor Walsh is understood to be reflecting on this whole story about his future in politics. He said a few times over the years that he had not been set on becoming Mayor of Boston for many years. His predecessor, Thomas Menino, had served in that position for twenty years before retiring.

A person born and raised in the Dorchester area and who has spent his life to date in the unions and politics in that city, it was a big change for him to go to Washington. At the same time, it is expected that he would accept an invitation from President Biden to the American capital and a Government post if that news came his way.