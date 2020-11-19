Transfer all your photos and videos from Google Photos to Amazon Photos by following these simple steps

Google has given a rudder to its policy of storage in the cloud of photos and videos and all those users who were seen with unlimited storage up to 16MP “high quality” photos and 1080p (FullHD) maximum resolution videos it is history. From now on, all that space that we are going to consume will be deducted from the one we have for free for having a Gmail address. This is 15GB.

Is New usage policy will take effect in June 2021. Until then, things will continue as before with the possibility of having our entire photo library online without costing us one euro, as well as everything we already have uploaded. From that date if you want more space, you will have to pay a subscription

There are many reasons to ditch Google Photos in favor of Amazon Photos. The latter offers better options and more advanced features. This is especially true if you have already subscribed to Amazon Prime / Amazon Drive, as the service is included. However, migrating from Google Photos to Amazon Photos is a bit tricky and will take some time. Here we’ll explain to you how to do it.

Benefits of Amazon Photos over Google Photos

Amazon Prime users will be able to upload an unlimited number of full resolution photos to the app.

Amazon Photos also offers Family Vault and Amazon Prints. Family Vault allows you to add up to 5 family members to your Photos account, which means they also get access to Amazon Photos at no charge. Amazon Prints offers many useful options for printing your photos on multiple items.

How to import Google Photos to Amazon Photos

1. Synchronize with Google Drive: Each of his photos in Google Photos must be in your Google drive. Make sure all the photos are there by navigating to Setting in Google Drive and check the box Automatically put your Google photos in a folder in My Drive.

2. Register and configure Prime Photos: To get all the benefits of Amazon Photos is to become an Amazon Prime subscriber. If you are not a Prime member, log into your Amazon account and join your membership. Once you’ve set up your Family Vault, consider turning on the option Add uploads to Family Vault.

3. Free up your space: It begins by deleting all the photos that have already been uploaded to your Google Photos account. Touch the Google Photos icon on your device and navigate to the application menu and touch Free up space.

Four. Disable Backup and sync: Disable the option Backup and sync.

5. Prime Photos app: Download and install the Prime Photos app on your device. If you want Prime Drive to back up your phone photos and videos automatically, go to Setting and activate the automatic save option by navigating to Automatic saving and activating the sliders next to Photos Y Videos.

6. Syncing to your local computer: Download the Google Backup and Sync application. It will allow you to sync all your photos to your local computer and select the photo folders you want to save.

7. Upload to Amazon Drive: Download and install the Amazon Drive desktop app and backup all your desired photos and videos.

8. Enjoying Amazon Photos: Your selected photos and videos should automatically arrive in Amazon Photos. Your family members will also see the photos if you turned on the Family Vault option.