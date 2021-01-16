Transfer information to your Mac from another computer or device

- Advertisement -

If you didn’t transfer the information to your Mac when you set it up for the first time, use the Migration Assistant available in OS X 10.6.8 (or later) to transfer your information at any time.

You can transfer your user account – with all your photos, songs and files – from a Mac or PC. You can also transfer information from a disk or from a Time Machine backup. For best transfer results, update to the latest version of macOS before transferring your information.

Transfer information to Mac from another Mac

Before transferring information from a Mac, connect the two computers with a cable (Ethernet, FireWire, or Thunderbolt) or make sure they are connected to the same physical or wireless network.

In the Migration Assistant app on your Mac, click Continue, and then follow the onscreen instructions to transfer information from a Mac. Open Migration Assistant on the other Mac and follow the onscreen instructions to transfer information to a Mac. Select what you want to transfer. Apps: Select the Applications option.

Incompatible apps or apps with newer versions already installed cannot be transferred or cannot be used. User account: Select the box next to the name of each user account you want to transfer.

Click the disclosure triangle next to the box to select the specific information you want to transfer, such as apps, documents, pictures, movies, the user’s desktop, Downloads folder, and more. App files and documents: Select the option “Other files and folders.” Computer settings: Select the option “Computer and network settings”.

Your desktop image, network settings, and other items will be transferred.

You can also click the disclosure triangle next to the box to select which computer or network settings to transfer. To start the transfer, click Continue.

Transfer information from a PC

You can transfer information over a wired or wireless network, as long as the computers are connected to the same network.