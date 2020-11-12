Transient Review, when cyberpunk meets Lovecraft

Stormling Studios is a Turkish-based team that, when it was still called Zoetrope Interactive, created two episodes of The Darkness Within and Conarium. Horror adventures little known to the general public, all with one element in common: inspiration from the Lovecraftian imaginaryThe writer from Providence, when it comes to video games (but not only) is one of the most cited authors, and therefore it is almost impossible to see truly original ideas in the works of the Turkish collective. Their latest game, Transient, encompasses though cyberpunk themes and blends them with the mythology of the Great Ancients, a mixture that, although not completely successful, is capable of attracting some attention more than all the rest. Beyond a few curious ideas and some pleasant settings, however, Transient has nothing in particular to be remembered for. It is a genuine project, you can see, but also full of oversights and lightness.

Mystical rituals in Providence

The universe of Transient was shaken by an unspecified cataclysm and humanity, to preserve itself, locked itself in “city ​​dome“from the pyramidal structure (inspired by Fritz Lang’s Metropolis, also quoted by a poster) where it has practically lost all contact with the outside world. As per cyberpunk tradition, the cities develop in height, dominated by huge arcologies dense with niches, surrounded by misery and filth.

The metropolis where the game’s protagonist, Carter, lives is called Providence (in honor, of course, of the hometown of HP Lovecraft), where humanity lives immersed in constant and virtual stimulation, perennially attached to viewers that make them forget horrors of reality. Carter is a character who has a lot to do with Houses of Neuromancer, the novel by William Gibson. He is a meta-shaman, a “cyberspace cowboy” who shoots himself in the mood for psychoactive drugs to go into a state of unconsciousness and visit distant places, apparently disconnected from reality as we conceive it.

However, the Transient cyberspace is not a representation of a sprawling network or perennially interconnected servers that collect all human knowledge. It is a cyberspace that encounters mystical tribal traditions, which fuses technological chips with shamanic rituals. What Carter experiences are memories of a past, near or far, with which he can interact and from which he can physically recover even objects. During one of these episodes of transcendence, Carter arrives in an alien world, a dimension populated by the Great Ancients that is completely indebted to Lovecraft’s imagery. The premises of Transient, however, are more interesting than the actual staging, because the story continues in a very confused and hasty way, and is often interrupted by dialogues in which the writing becomes expository. The narrative through the texts, essential to understand the fundamental knots of the story, is also addressed in a way awkward and inconsistent, with documents that convey information in a too direct and elementary way.

Then there are nuances, such as the style of some texts, evidently a tributary of Lovecraft’s evocative and adjective one, which appears somewhat detached from the context, artifact. Finally, the conclusion is abrupt and truncated, takes by surprise, but a surprise that leaves an unpleasant aftertaste and, contrary to intentions, does not stimulate any curiosity in a possible future chapter.

An immature game

Despite a decent glance, especially for a production developed by a team of about seven people and with a budget that is not skyrocketing, However, Transient also suffers from a visual point of view. There are interesting settings, but they lack style and personality. Furthermore, the animations of the bodies and the rendering of the faces transform the few scenes in which the first person is abandoned in a grotesque sequence of images. Yet, with some tweaking or even eliminating everything that is not in first person (because, in hindsight, these kinds of sequences are not so essential), Stormling could have avoided discovering the side of a problem too obvious to be ignored. In level design, then, the studio adopts not exactly elegant solutions (like bright arrows to show the way), although the route is mostly linear. And the enigmas, which represent the only element of challenge, are not well linked to the narrative flow and are proposed more as a stop phase than as a functional element to enrich the story.

When the puzzles are not classic, they turn into metagames, to be completed to obtain a clue necessary to continue. The first of its kind is inspired by the original Resident Evil and Alone in the Dark, the second by System Shock.

But as well as mimicking the aesthetics of the great classics, these sections don’t do much else. Indeed, they fragment even more an already fragmented and confused pace; and they weigh on the duration, which isn’t even that generous (you can get to the end in about five hours).