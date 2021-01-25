Transport Minister Éamon Ryan has said that stricter travel restrictions are needed

- Advertisement -

Transport Minister Éamon Ryan has said that the government will take a tough and cautious approach to travel in the light of the new variants of Covid 19 disease, which is currently emerging.

He pointed out that the government would have to impose stricter restrictions on flights and that compulsory quarantine should be introduced for people traveling into the state from certain countries.

He argued, however, that there is no simple quick fix to this problem; that essential travel and emergency travel still need to be allowed.

Barring short-stay visas should be considered, he said. In addition, people who travel more than 5 kilometers from home to arrive at the airport could face tougher penalties, he said.