Latest news

Transport Minister Éamon Ryan has said that stricter travel restrictions are needed

By Brian Adam
0
0
Transport Minister Éamon Ryan has said that stricter travel restrictions are needed, for example, country-specific quarantine and stricter flight restrictions.
Transport Minister Eamon Ryan Has Said That Stricter Travel Restrictions.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Transport Minister Éamon Ryan has said that stricter travel restrictions are needed, for example, country-specific quarantine and stricter flight restrictions.

Transport Minister Éamon Ryan has said that the government will take a tough and cautious approach to travel in the light of the new variants of Covid 19 disease, which is currently emerging.

He pointed out that the government would have to impose stricter restrictions on flights and that compulsory quarantine should be introduced for people traveling into the state from certain countries.

He argued, however, that there is no simple quick fix to this problem; that essential travel and emergency travel still need to be allowed.

Barring short-stay visas should be considered, he said. In addition, people who travel more than 5 kilometers from home to arrive at the airport could face tougher penalties, he said.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

In America, even the rich have poor health care

Brian Adam - 0
US healthcare is expensive, but it is supposed to be the best for those who can afford it. However, a new study...
Read more
Latest news

Google’s threat forces Australia to seek allies

Brian Adam - 0
Google has launched an ordeal in Australia. The tech titan threatened Friday to shut down his search engine in the country if...
Read more
Latest news

Norwegian Air does not get out of the turbulence

Brian Adam - 0
Norwegian Air Shuttle has just found a reserve parachute, although there is no guarantee that it will have a safe landing. The...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©