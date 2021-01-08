Triangle of confessions in Ventaneando: Juanpa Zurita is “crush” by Raymix and this one is by Pedro Sola

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The singer Raymix is ​​in full suspense after he declared that his “ideal man” figure would be like that of Juanpa Zurita, the YouTuber he recently formed part of projects like Who is the mask?. And it is that the singer-songwriter would have decided to reveal that the actor has also become his “crush”.

Raymix assured that he has not received a response about his statements from Juanpa, which he made during a visit to the program Windowing in which He talked about who his ideal partners would be. However, he affirmed that he would continue to insist through a friendship that both have: Mario Bautista.

And it seems that there was a triangle of confessions because Pedrito Sola admitted that his “crush“Is Raymix, while he declared that his” ideal man “is Juanpa Zurita.

“Is my crush. He strikes me as a handsome and charming boy. It could be his grandfather, he is going to tell me ‘take the grandfather keychain,’ said Pedrito Sola. While Raymix said the following for the same program:

No, he hasn’t answered me yet, but maybe if we talk through a mutual friend like Mario Bautista (…) I don’t know but then he could also try to compose a song for Juanpa Zurita and I don’t know …

The creator of Hey woman assured in his statement that although he considers the vlogger as their crush”Does not leave it as the only option, since he has a large number of people whom he admires and that it is a matter of romp:

Those statements I made about him being my ‘crush’, they don’t have to be taken so seriously, he is not the only person for whom I have admiration (…) sometimes it’s just about doing as they say ‘dismother’ (riot) …

And it is that Edmundo Gómez Moreno, his real name, affirmed that he has various projects in which he is working with artists of great stature because he recently announced that Thalía asked him to compose some songs for her, But he has not finished the entire order yet because he is fine-tuning a couple of details so that the song is as good as possible:

I have a couple of ideas … Thalía commissioned me a song so I’m looking there for what to do. I have one that I am finishing fixing because you have to send a well-made product, so I am observing it in the rhythm, where the musical idea and also the lyrics are going. Besides my experience

The composer is busier than ever as he is preparing songs for other very important groups such as Danna Paola, Los Ángeles Azules and Mario Bautista himself, as he confessed in the show program:

I recently spoke with Mario Bautista, I told him about an idea, I already sent him the song but I have not received an answer yet but I think he will like it because I liked it a lot, it is perfect. I am working on a collaboration with Los Ángeles Azules, and we have an open letter with Danna Paola, we are waiting for the ideal moment

Personally, Raymix thinks that the pandemic will end very soon thanks to all the effort that science has put into generating a vaccine, which will soon bring us back to normal:

I believe that this year with all that has been given with the advancement of science in these last years, we are going to achieve it. With all this impressive logistics we will soon be able to vaccinate all of Mexico and the world and therefore we will be able to slowly recover the normality to which we were used to. We artists are dying to sing there, where the public is

|