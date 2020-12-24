Trick for Windows 10: speed up downloads on your computer

- Advertisement -

Downloading files from the Internet has become something of the most common in our day to day, both for personal and professional reasons. If you have a computer with Windows 10, there are some tricks that you can use to reduce the usual waiting times when performing processes of this type.

The option that we are going to indicate can be used with the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system. And it does not affect the usual use of the computer (either desktop or laptop). In addition, applying the necessary configuration is most simple, so in a short time you can improve the download speed without affecting the operation of Windows at any time. Therefore, we are talking about completely safe processes.

Trick to improve downloads in Windows 10

What we are going to indicate is how to expand the bandwidth of your connection to perform downloads. And, this allows you to improve the performance offered by the computer you have when it comes to download all kinds of files, whether compressed or images, which are on the Internet. What you have to do is the following:

Download a free application from this link. Once you have the file on your computer, you must run it as Administrator (use the contextual menu that opens by clicking on it with the right mouse button and select Run as Managed).

Pixabay

The installation process proceeds to an automatic execution of all the steps without you having to do anything. And, all of this is completely safe and effective. At this time you can use Windows 10 group policies which is what allows you to expand the bandwidth.

Additional steps to complete the process

Once you have everything prepared, do the following Actions on your computer with Microsoft’s operating system:

Click Start and type Run in the search box at the bottom of the menu.

Writes gpedit.msc and hit Enter.

and hit Enter. A window opens in which you have to look for the following entry on the right: QoS Packet Scheduler (It is inside Computer Configuration / Administrative Templates / Networks). Double click on this option.

(It is inside Computer Configuration / Administrative Templates / Networks). Double click on this option. Now select Limit reserved bandwidth and, when a window with options opens, choose Activated. Now you will see that the existing mark is 80%, you can change it to lowest possible, such as 20%. You decide. Use To accept.

You will have finished and you will check when restart the computer that the speed you enjoy downloading files is much better on your computer.