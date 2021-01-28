Trick to import your WhatsApp chats into Telegram

- Advertisement -

You won’t have to miss any of WhatsApp when you go to Telegram, the mobile messaging app that has been receiving millions of users after the announcement of the changes to the privacy policies on WhatsApp for 2021.

We tell you that version 7.4 of Telegram has the option to import messages from WhatsApp. In this way, you will not lose anything that was discussed before, thus avoiding the risk of starting from scratch in another messaging service.

To follow this guide and import group and individual chats from WhatsApp, you will need to have the latest version of Telegram, which is available on iOS and as a Beta on Android.

Login to WhatsApp and open the conversation (group or individual) that you want to export to Telegram.

and open the conversation (group or individual) that you want to export to Telegram. Once inside, click on the name of the group or contact to access the options menu.

Click on “Export chat” to share the history.

Choose whether you want to export only the text messages or also the files, including images and audio messages.

In the share menu, choose Telegram and decide in which conversation or group you want to import the messages. The target chat has to be an existing contact or a previously created group, but it does not have to match the corresponding WhatsApp group or contact (you can import the messages in any chat).

Wait for the process to finish and press Done.

Imported messages will appear at the end of the conversation, with a small footnote that clarifies that they are imported messages (as well as the date of the original messages and the date of import).

How to permanently delete WhatsApp account?

Enter the WhatsApp application.

Press the Menu button at the top.

Go to ‘Settings’.

Once there, another menu will open with the details of your profile. Press there the option of ‘Account.

At the bottom you will see the option to ‘Delete account’

Just accept the warning and your account will be deleted. Remember that the message history, all the groups you created and the Google Drive backup will be deleted.

