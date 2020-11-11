Tricks to spy on a WhatsApp status without being seen

WhatsApp, the instant messaging application, allows you toin the process. This is achieved through the deactivation of the “Read settings”, a native function of the app to prevent the double blue check of private chats from being shown. In addition to allowing them not to know if you have read a message, it is the option that we can use in the app if we want to see statuses without the publisher knowing. By activating the anonymity function in WhatsApp the user cannot be tracked, but at the same time loses the power to know who views their own States To deactivate this function, the user must go to the WhatsApp “Settings” and enter the “Privacy” tab. There you must uncheck the “Read settings” box to look without being looked at. However, when deactivating this function, the user must “pay a price”, which consists of not knowing if the recipient of their messages read them (they will not be able to see the blue double checks either) and, therefore, they will also loseBy doing this, the user will be able to see States of others without being seen. But be careful, if you activate the function again, WhatsApp will show who the user had been through there uploaded. This is why, in case you want to activate the function again, it is best to do it after 24 hours have passed, the time that a publication lasts in the WhatsApp States. As the State has already disappeared, whoever published it will have no way of knowing that it had been seen by someone else. But there are other ways to avoid being caught spying on the States if you consider the option of playing with the native WhatsApp privacy function somewhat “complicated”. To do this, you have to use a file explorer, a method that only works for Android. Some devices of the Samsung brand have theirs by default. Otherwise, the user can download one to continue with this advice. For this you can use, for example, ES File Explorer, an app to manage files. After being downloaded and installed, the user must go to the “WhatsApp” folder. In this section the file that is needed is in “hidden mode”. To enable it, the ES File Explorer menu is displayed (by sliding the screen from left to right) and the “Show hidden files” option is activated. Once this is done, you should find a folder called “.Statuses”. When entering it, only States can be viewed in the format of photographs and videos. With this trick the user can see all the published statuses without seeing seen as just another visitor. This trick is not easy to carry out. Others, such as not being seen “Writing …” are easier to do. However, if you want to see the States without others knowing that they were looked at, you have to go through this process.