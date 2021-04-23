Trouble listening to voice memos on WhatsApp? So you can fix it

- Advertisement -

Voice notes are, by far, one of the best forms of communication that we have on WhatsApp because they are immediate, fast and comfortable to record and, above all, they give an idea of ​​what our mood is at that moment: they allow us to add that touch naturally to a conversation that, when it is only written, almost always leads to many disagreements because we read things based on our degree of stress and anger. So it is normal that in recent times, the conversations and groups of the Facebook app have been filled with this type of content that is also very convenient to consult, especially when we go down the street with our helmets on. But, hasn’t it ever happened to you that you click on the play button and there is no way for them to be heard? Do you know what is happening? WhatsApp warns you because it knows it Although there are few occasions when your iPhone gets stuck when playing an audio note, it is very possible that at some point you will come face to face with this circumstance. But luckily, from the application itself they offer a solution, probably because they know that it is a known problem and for which, at the moment, they do not seem to have the resources to provide a solution. So if when you click on the play of a voice note, a screen like the one you have just above (in the center) appears, it is because the application has detected a failure from which it cannot be recovered even if we close it completely. The solution is more drastic since it will be necessary to restart the iPhone or, to be more sure, turn it off and later turn it on again. So that’s just what we do: we press the button to turn off the screen (the old one to turn the smartphone on / off), and without releasing, we press the volume up button for a few seconds. When the shooter appears to turn off the device, we drag it to the right. We let a reasonable time pass and then we turn it on again. You will see how the voice notes work without problems again. Of course, it is curious that WhatsApp shows this message on an iPhone 11 with the scheme of a model with Home button and Touch ID, in the times of Face ID and the front all screen, and above all without giving a correct indication of how to turn off the mobile. It is certain that practically all users know it, but you never know and more up-to-date information would not hurt. Don’t you think?