Truecaller launches the Call Reason function to know the reason for the call before answering the mobile

Truecaller is one of the applications that we can find in the Google Play Store and the App Store to manage calls (incoming and outgoing) as well as the messages that arrive on our mobile and in that way replace the dialer that comes “from the factory”.

Many may know Truecaller for one of the functions it offers and that allows us to see in full screen who is calling us. Now with the latest update, the app also allows know the reason for the incoming call before picking up the phone thanks to the Call Reason function.

More information before going off-hook

A functionality in the purest style that Google is testing in different markets and that allows us to know the reason for the call we receive on our mobile. But the similarities end here.

And is that the new function hidden between the Truecaller settings in the “General” tab, allows to set three types of alerts thanks to a kind of motif selector available for all outgoing calls.

Users can set one of these reasons before making a callYou can change the displayed text at any time by pressing the “Edit” option at the three points in each window. In this way, Truecaller will announce along with the incoming call the reason for that call and the user will be able to decide if they are interested in answering or not.

However to test Call Reason we must be users of a mobile with Android by downloading version 11.30 that we can find in the Google Play Store. In order to use Call Reason, both caller and receiver must use the TrueCaller application.

