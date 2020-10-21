Tech NewsApps

Truecaller launches the Call Reason function to know the reason for the call before answering the mobile

By Brian Adam
0
6
Truecaller launches the Call Reason function to know the reason for the call before answering the mobile
Truecaller Launches The Call Reason Function To Know The Reason

Must Read

Apps

Truecaller launches the Call Reason function to know the reason for the call before answering the mobile

Brian Adam - 0
Truecaller is one of the applications that we can find in the Google Play Store and the App Store to manage calls...
Read more
WhatsApp

How to have two WhatsApp to take advantage of a mobile with dual SIM

Brian Adam - 0
Having a mobile with dual SIM allows use two phone numbers to make calls or send SMS, but both numbers cannot be...
Read more
Google

‘Run Guys’: a great and fun clone of ‘Fall Guys’ that triumphs in Google Play Store

Brian Adam - 0
One of the hits of the summer was 'Fall Guys', a fun game that became popular among youtubers and other content creators...
Read more
Entertainment

Xiaomi goes for Google and Amazon: presents a new Mi TV Box 4K

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has been putting some more than interesting set-top boxes (STB) in stores for some time, with Google TV (formerly Android TV) seeking to...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Truecaller launches the Call Reason function to know the reason for the call before answering the mobile

Truecaller is one of the applications that we can find in the Google Play Store and the App Store to manage calls (incoming and outgoing) as well as the messages that arrive on our mobile and in that way replace the dialer that comes “from the factory”.

Many may know Truecaller for one of the functions it offers and that allows us to see in full screen who is calling us. Now with the latest update, the app also allows know the reason for the incoming call before picking up the phone thanks to the Call Reason function.

More information before going off-hook

True caller

A functionality in the purest style that Google is testing in different markets and that allows us to know the reason for the call we receive on our mobile. But the similarities end here.

And is that the new function hidden between the Truecaller settings in the “General” tab, allows to set three types of alerts thanks to a kind of motif selector available for all outgoing calls.

Users can set one of these reasons before making a callYou can change the displayed text at any time by pressing the “Edit” option at the three points in each window. In this way, Truecaller will announce along with the incoming call the reason for that call and the user will be able to decide if they are interested in answering or not.

However to test Call Reason we must be users of a mobile with Android by downloading version 11.30 that we can find in the Google Play Store. In order to use Call Reason, both caller and receiver must use the TrueCaller application.

Truecaller

Truecaller

  • Developer: Truecaller
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Download it at: App Store
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Communication

More information | Truecaller

Related Articles

Entertainment

Xiaomi goes for Google and Amazon: presents a new Mi TV Box 4K

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has been putting some more than interesting set-top boxes (STB) in stores for some time, with Google TV (formerly Android TV) seeking to...
Read more
Google

Google Maps begins to show the new design of your browser

Brian Adam - 0
We all know that for the field of cars both Google and Apple have versions of their operating systems that allow them to be...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi launches an air purifier capable of ending the coronavirus

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has several air purifiers on the market, and today it has launched a new model with even better performance than the models sold...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©