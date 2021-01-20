Trump acquits Anthony Levandowski, who stole secret information from Google

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Donald Trump, who is a few hours away from surrendering his post as President of the United States, has acquitted Anthony Levandowski. An engineer accused of stealing secret information from Waymo, a Google subsidiary specializing in autonomous cars.

The engineer not only stole classified information from the Mountain View company, but also founded a company (Otto) with Google’s intellectual property. Firm that was later acquired by Uber.

Anthony Levandowski did not go to prison even though he had been convicted

In March 2020, Levandowski had been sentenced to pay a millionaire fine equivalent to $ 179 million for the aforementioned charge. However, the engineer declared bankruptcy arguing “that his assets did not reach 100 million dollars.” Therefore, it could not meet the stipulated amount.

The former Google engineer was not only fined, he was also sentenced to 18 months in prison. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had not begun to serve his sentence.

Thus, despite having been accused of having committed “the greatest crime of trade secret,” according to the judge who sentenced him. Levandowski is successful in this case. Now, the question that remains is, what will Google do about it?

For his part, Levandowski said he and his family were “grateful for the opportunity to move on.” Likewise, he thanks “the President and the people” who supported and defended him.

Trump also pardoned Steve Bannon

Also on the list of 73 people forgiven by Donald Trump is Steve Bannon, who had been his adviser and decisive figure in his victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016. He had gone to prison for fraud and money laundering.

This is one of the most striking cases, since Trump had expelled him from his circle. But, it seems that they have reconciled, as he has been forgiven and freed from facing trial. Another case that stands out is that of rapper Lil Wayne, charged with possession of firearms last year.

Trump, a few hours after leaving the presidency of the United States, has surprised with 73 pardons and with “commuting the sentences of another 70 people.” What will be behind all this?

.