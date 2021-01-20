Tech News

Trump acquits Anthony Levandowski, who stole secret information from Google

By Brian Adam
0
0
Trump.png
Trump.png

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Donald Trump, who is a few hours away from surrendering his post as President of the United States, has acquitted Anthony Levandowski. An engineer accused of stealing secret information from Waymo, a Google subsidiary specializing in autonomous cars.

The engineer not only stole classified information from the Mountain View company, but also founded a company (Otto) with Google’s intellectual property. Firm that was later acquired by Uber.

Anthony Levandowski did not go to prison even though he had been convicted

Anthony Levandowski
Anthony Levandowski, the engineer who stole secret information from Google and was pardoned by Donald Trump

In March 2020, Levandowski had been sentenced to pay a millionaire fine equivalent to $ 179 million for the aforementioned charge. However, the engineer declared bankruptcy arguing “that his assets did not reach 100 million dollars.” Therefore, it could not meet the stipulated amount.

The former Google engineer was not only fined, he was also sentenced to 18 months in prison. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had not begun to serve his sentence.

Thus, despite having been accused of having committed “the greatest crime of trade secret,” according to the judge who sentenced him. Levandowski is successful in this case. Now, the question that remains is, what will Google do about it?

For his part, Levandowski said he and his family were “grateful for the opportunity to move on.” Likewise, he thanks “the President and the people” who supported and defended him.

Trump also pardoned Steve Bannon

Trump with Steve Bannon
Steve Bannon, who had been Trump’s adviser during the 2016 election campaign against Hillary Clinton

Also on the list of 73 people forgiven by Donald Trump is Steve Bannon, who had been his adviser and decisive figure in his victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016. He had gone to prison for fraud and money laundering.

This is one of the most striking cases, since Trump had expelled him from his circle. But, it seems that they have reconciled, as he has been forgiven and freed from facing trial. Another case that stands out is that of rapper Lil Wayne, charged with possession of firearms last year.

Trump, a few hours after leaving the presidency of the United States, has surprised with 73 pardons and with “commuting the sentences of another 70 people.” What will be behind all this?

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

TIM, 1 million euro fine for the remodeling of the basic plan

Brian Adam - 0
AGCOM, in the latest resolution published on its website, announced that it has the telephone operator TIM was sanctioned for 928 thousand euros following...
Read more
Apps

In Offer the best alternative to iTunes, make backup copies …

Brian Adam - 0
We know that iTunes said goodbye from macOS Catalina, if you were used to making backup copies and you don't trust the Finder itself,...
Read more
Apps

LG plans to stop making mobile phones

Brian Adam - 0
The competition between mobile phone manufacturers it's brutal. The traditionally leading brands that make the best mobiles such as Apple, Huawei, or Samsung...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©