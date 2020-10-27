Trump and Biden offer different varieties of the same nonsense

Pope Francis must be watching a lot of news on American television these days. “Political life is no longer about healthy debates about long-term plans to improve people’s lives and advance the common good, but only about clever marketing techniques aimed primarily at discrediting others,” he recently wrote in his encyclical Fratelli tutti. The same rightly applies to the economic plans of the two US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden generally offer different varieties of similar nonsense.

Trump offers above all what Francis calls “hyperbole, extremism and polarization.” His campaign website boasts heavily of the economic policies of the first term, promising more of the same. The list includes tax cuts not intended to decrease income or wealth inequality, immigration restrictions, anti-Chinese trade rules, and environmental deregulation.

Supporters may find justifications for Trump’s enthusiasm, but the economic evidence supports neither of these ideas. A more equitable income generally helps create jobs and strengthen growth. Migration, both skilled and so-called unskilled, has long been critical to American economic success. Free trade almost always benefits rich countries at least as much as poor ones. And limiting pollution brings real gains that don’t show up in GDP figures.

Against this, Biden’s campaign literature seems more sensible. While Trump’s website looks like an ad for an emotionally satisfying consumer product, the inside pages of Biden’s site appear to have been written by a not very imaginative political think tank.

There are technocratic platitudes: “Community health solutions can lead to better outcomes, allow people to live more independently, and alleviate health care challenges through a focus on prevention and coordination.” And there are the clunky details. New community health workers will be paid “through the provision of direct grant funds, as well as the addition of community health worker services as an optional benefit to states under Medicaid.”

What is lacking is the recognition that new government programs generally require using existing resources. More money for community health services or grants for parents of young children means less money for other good or politically sympathetic causes. Presumably Biden knows this, but he fears losing votes by admitting that raising government aid for poor and middle-class citizens inevitably requires raising taxes for people who don’t think they are so rich.

Presidential campaigns may be the wrong place for these harsh truths. Even so, the vituperative offers of the 2020 campaign seem particularly distant from economic reality. See two particularly relevant divergences. First, the post-pandemic economy. The medical efficacy of the heavy restrictions on activity enacted to curb Covid is up for debate, but there is little debate about the great economic and educational damage they have already caused in the US, with no end in sight.

The government’s work will not end when the restrictions are lifted, and the pandemic of fear has been quelled. A full and rapid economic recovery will require substantial additional support for consumer spending. Reducing the debt burden of businesses and consumers, along with subsidies to employers to encourage hiring and rehiring would also help.

Trump took a significant step in the wrong direction by announcing the suspension of negotiations with Congress on the next phase of public support. He backed off, but the delay and uncertainty add to the damage. Biden also promises various types of aid, but is still far from the fiscal approach that is implicitly suggested by the Fed. Biden is also ignoring the overwhelming evidence from Europe and parts of the US that schools can safely reopen with few additional precautions. .

Then there is industrial policy. Both candidates claim to have an idea of ​​the economic future of America, but neither seems to have given much thought to it. The problem is not an excess of free market ideology. Trump, a mediocre businessman, seems comfortable with crony capitalism and traditional tools of government control like tariffs and quotas. Biden, true to his ideological roots, is theoretically committed to the leadership of the Government.

But Trump likes gestures more than coherent policies and seems to fail to understand that rising productivity destroys many more manufacturing jobs than unfair competition. Biden seems to have the wrong intellectual reflexes. Not surprising, as he has spent much of his nearly 78 years defending unions, which have little presence in high-tech or non-government service industries.

While the economic discussions between Trump and Biden have been largely bitter, their agreement on the economic irrelevance of fiscal deficits is a hopeful sign. There is some talk about the goodness of budget balance on both sides, but in practice Democrats and Republicans accept the basic principle of Modern Monetary Theory: that government spending should be guided by economic reality rather than fear of numbers. red. If only Trump and Biden could stop fighting and think more about what reality demands …

>