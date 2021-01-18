Trump delivers one final coup de grace to Huawei before leaving office

- Advertisement -

Although President Donald Trump will leave the White House next Wednesday, he has gone to the trouble to deal another blow to Huawei before retiring. In May 2019, Trump placed Huawei on the Entity List, claiming a security risk. This measure prevented the company from accessing US suppliers without permission from the Department of Commerce. The biggest of these losses was access to Google services, which has prevented the Chinese company from shipping smartphones with Google services and apps pre-installed. Exactly one year after the day it was added to the Entity List, Huawei took another major blow from the Trump administration. Since last September, any chip foundry using American-sourced technology needs a US license to ship chips to Huawei. This blocked Huawei’s access to TSMC, the world’s largest chip foundry, and thus to the Kirin chips that the company itself had designed. According to Reuters, in the last days of the Trump administration, licenses that allowed some American companies to sell to the Chinese manufacturer are being revoked and applications from American suppliers for such licenses are being rejected. Reuters has seen an email sent by the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) documenting the recent actions of the Commerce Department. Intel could be one of the companies affected by the license revocation. In the email, the SIA notes that the Commerce Department has published “intentions to deny a significant number of license applications for exports to Huawei and to revoke at least one previously issued license.” The SIA email states that many US companies have been waiting for months to find out if they would be allowed to sell to Huawei. There are more than 150 pending license applications worth $ 120 billion in goods and technology. Just last week, the Trump administration added Chinese phone maker Xiaomi to another blacklist, demanding that American investors ditch any investment made in the company by November 11, 2021.