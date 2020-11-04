Trump has challenged democracy itself

The winner of the election will rule a country where dissent and distrust will be deeper than any post-civil war election in the States.

It is not clear at this time who won this presidential election, as all impartialities and candidates know – except Donald Trump.

When Joe Biden spoke to a small crowd of his fans in Wilmington shortly after midnight last night (local time), he said he was optimistic he would be elected but had to be patient. “Keep the faith guys,” he told them.

Trump’s words were only hope and certainty when he later announced that he had already won the election. Fraud against the nation was underway, he said, and he will go to the Supreme Court to stop it.

The President’s speech was a signal that the most decisive choices about the outcome of this election will be made in the country’s local and national courts. Meanwhile, the gap between Trump and Biden is so narrow and the number of votes to be counted is so great that both of them still have cause for optimism.

It is accepted in Ireland that an election is not over until the count is completed. However, there are numerous provisions in the laws of the various states and in the constitution of the United States which make a complaint to a candidate who wishes to prevent a full count, as happened in Florida after the presidential election in 2000.

The outcome of this year ‘s count and the impact of the judges on it cannot be predicted at this stage. That said, it ‘s already clear that the president’ s share of the vote has increased in many states – including Ohio, Florida and Texas. It is also clear that Joe Biden ‘s share of the total vote was not large enough to secure a clear victory in the states required for his sending to the White House: Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden has not been helped by a strong blue wave but is still approaching the 270 votes in the Electoral College required for his election. Donald Trump ‘s support has not seen a significant decline in most of the results so far, but according to the bias of votes so far he will not be far ahead if he is re – elected.

Whichever candidate is eventually elected, he will lead a country where dissent and mistrust prevail that is deeper than it has been after any election in the States since the Civil War in the 1860s.

Trump doesn’t disagree with a good night’s sleep, in fact he loves disputes. But no matter who lives in the White House from January onwards, a lack of mutual understanding between the two sides of the community will continue to do dangerous harm to the country.

Previously, the country’s democratic system is threatened by more urgent danger after Trump announced:

That he had won the election, when he had not

That voting was after voting time, when it was not

Counting votes is ‘stealing’

That electoral ‘fraud’ was taking place without giving any evidence.

Trump challenged the U.S. democratic system with such irresponsible talk. It will endanger American democracy until the full legal outcome of the election is clear and implemented.

It is a cause for optimism that Trump ‘s words have already been criticized by senior members of his own party, including New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Senator Rick Santorum.

But broadcaster Chis Wallace did on (believe it or not) Fox News criticism that was stronger than the criticism made by any Republican when he said that Trump had no right to say that he had won an election in any state. Every state, Wallace says, has the right to count votes and announce the result of the count.

According to Wallace, the president’s speech was like throwing a cargo stick into a flammable liquid. We will soon know whether he is right or not.