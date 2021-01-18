Trump kills himself: Huawei can no longer use Intel processors

The trade war between United States and China Huawei has been claimed as the main victim. The Chinese company has restricted its access to operate with some companies in the United States, including Google, for example, not being able to access Google Services on their mobiles and tablets. Now, they will have even more difficult to make computers after the new intel lock .

This was revealed last night by Reuters, which states that the Donald Trump government has notified Huawei suppliers, like Intel, which is going to cancel the licenses that allowed them to sell components to Huawei, and they will try to reject dozens of other requests to supply the company.

Trump deals one last blow to Huawei

This will probably be the last action that the Trump administration will take against Huawei, against which the government has been fighting for years to weaken it and make it stop being the largest provider of network equipment in the world. The United States did not see well that a Chinese company had so much power, and therefore began to allege problems of espionage on their computers even though multiple security experts have found no evidence of it.

According to the sources that Reuters has consulted, in total they have been eliminated eight licenses from four companies from the United States, in addition to having canceled all the applications to be able to work together with the company. The news has had a negative impact on the semiconductor segment in Asia, where some have fallen as much as 1.5%.

Thus, Huawei will have the only option to use AMD processors in its computers after losing the license. The funny thing is that AMD is also a United States company, but the only chipmaker that has been confirmed to stop operating with Huawei has been Intel. Therefore, Huawei laptops will not be able to use Thunderbolt 4.

Kioxia won’t be able to sell them storage chips either.

Other company like Kioxia (old Toshiba) will also have to stop collaborating with Huawei after losing the license. The company is one of the largest suppliers of storage chips in the world for devices such as mobile phones or tablets.

The companies whose application to do business with Huawei has been denied have not welcomed the Trump administration’s decision. Many have been waiting for months, and now have 20 days to respond. The Commerce Department has 45 days to inform them, and then there will be another 45 days to appeal the decision. In total, there were 150 pending licenses valued at $ 120 billion in goods and technology. Others 280 billion in licenses had not been processed, but it is possible that they have already been denied.

Therefore, we see how Huawei has it increasingly difficult to operate normally in the world. The only hope they have is that the Biden administration will be a little more open than the Trump administration and begin to remove the restrictions they currently face. Biden is more favorable to China, but may decide to stick with previous decisions against the company.

Last week, the Trump administration also issued a ban against Xiaomi, but in this case it only affects military equipment.