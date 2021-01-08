Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksTwitter

Trump returns to Twitter but other networks join the blockade

By Brian Adam
Donald Trump has his accounts blocked on all social networks … except one. Facebook and Instagram announced yesterday that the still president of the United States will keep his profiles deactivated indefinitely and, at least, for the next two weeks, which means that while he is President (the inauguration of Joe Biden will take place on 20 January) will not have access to their accounts on the Mark Zuckerberg platforms.

Snapchat and Twitch have also blocked Donald Trump, as Facebook and Instagram did yesterday

Other social networks also announced yesterday the blocking of Donald Trump’s accounts. This is the case of Twitch, the live broadcasting platform owned by Amazon and which in recent weeks is gaining even more popularity, which announced the closure of the president’s account, which will no longer be able to broadcast.

Nor will Trump be able to use his Snapchat account, blocked for the same reason after the events that occurred on Wednesday in the Capitol and the messages that the still president had published on social networks.

Yet despite all this, Donald Trump has tweeted again. Twitter was the first social network to block his account, but it only did so for 12 hours. After that time, and “in favor of freedom of expression,” he has given Trump access to his accounts on the platform again.

The president of the United States thus took advantage of post a video in a conciliatory tone, in which he acknowledges his defeat in the elections and promises a peaceful transition on January 20 when the replacement takes place in the White House.

In the video, Trump also points to those who entered the Capitol and accuses them of “desecrate democracy«, Ensuring that those who broke the laws will pay for it. He also noted that his only claim was to defend American democracy with the aim of guaranteeing the integrity of the votes of Americans, but now “is the time for healing and reconciliation,” he stressed.

