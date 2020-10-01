Trump’s chaos in the debate was a gift to Biden

Donald Trump just gave Joe Biden a gift. The first televised debate of the 2020 election could have forced the Democratic presidential candidate to explain how he can appease both economically moderates and progressives. The anarchic behavior of the incumbent president made it unnecessary.

Tuesday’s debate was a disaster from the start. The moderator, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, quickly lost control as the president refused to stop interrupting. The debate included questions on topics ranging from the Supreme Court to the integrity of the election, but the 90 minutes included little substantive dialogue, and Trump’s near-constant interruptions to Biden.

The former vice president has to appeal to a very large parish. Although he remains essentially centrist, as his party has moved to the left, so has he too. Biden advocates a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour, a government-backed expansion of healthcare, and free tuition at public universities for families making less than $ 125,000.

That is far from a radical turnaround, but it does make you vulnerable. Trump has turned his attention to Biden’s more progressive allies, whom he calls the “radical left.” In reality, Biden is walking a fine line. He has not personally endorsed New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal to set a marginal tax rate of 70%, for example. Or Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders’ petition for a wealth tax.

Trump could have tried to corner Biden into an ideological corner, especially on economic issues. More than half of Americans continue to approve of the president’s management of the economy despite an unemployment rate of more than 8%. But his feeble attempts to do so (including references to socialism in the first 15 minutes of the debate) were cartoonish.

The moderator lobbied Biden on tax hikes and spending priorities, such as fighting climate change. But the candidate was generally able to refocus the questions, in one case focusing on companies that pay little in taxes.

When necessary, he was able to break away from the boldest progressive ideas, such as the billionaire Green New Deal or the campaign to defund the police, without seeming to discredit his supporters.

Although the debate could have delved into Biden’s ideological conflicts, it ultimately presented voters with a choice between something akin to normalcy or chaos. The Democratic contender should be grateful that on Tuesday night the absolute protagonist, in the end, was Trump.

>