Trump’s ‘false wall’ containing 20,000 false claims in US





Manhattan: A wall has been erected on Main Street in Manhattan, USA, in which more than 20,000 false claims of President Trump have been written and pasted on colored paper. Despite the damage done to the wall by Trump supporters, the ‘wall of lies’ continues to be displayed.

According to the World News Agency, some people associated with painting and art have built a 100-foot-long wall on which more than 20,000 false claims, inaccurate figures and facts have been made since President Trump took office. Bare statements are written on colored paper and pasted on the wall.

NY Senator Chuck Schumer at the “Wall of Lies” today in Bushwick, Brooklyn, reading aloud some of Trump’s lies about him. radiofreebk #walloflies pic.twitter.com/NYdNbXbb67 – Phil Buehler (pwbuehler) October 5, 2020

The wall, located in Manhattan County, has been dubbed the “Wall of Lies” and the organizers of the wall wanted to hold a regular music festival with Americans on social media to participate. An invitation was extended, but President Trump’s supporters attacked the wall to damage it.

They’re gonna need another wall

A massive mural featuring 20,000 of Trump’s lies has been installed in Soho https://t.co/7xt999iQpL – Sebastian Roché (sebroche) October 30, 2020

Supporters of President Trump tried to break down the wall with slogans such as “Vote for Trump or die” and “Stand behind”. to be continued. The Wall Lies is a collaboration between Radio Free Brooklyn executive director Boehler and Tom Tenny.

It should be noted that the US presidential election is being held this month for which a tough contest is expected between the incumbent President Trump and the opposition candidate Joe Biden.