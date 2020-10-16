Trusted Google Contacts disappears from the Play Store and will close on December 1, 2020

In December 2016 Google launched Trusted Contacts, an emergency application that allowed us to request or share the location with our trusted contacts. Now four years later, and after being more than a year without updating the company announces its closure, and it is imminent.

From today, the application Trusted Google Contacts can no longer be downloaded by new users from Google play. The company withdraws the application so that it cannot be downloaded.

Trusted Contacts will stop working in December

Those who are still using this location service will be able to continue using the application until December. As of December 1, 2020 it will no longer be available. It won’t work anymore.

Google has notified all its users this afternoon via email of the closure of the service and the reasons for it. The company says that this feature was integrated in its maps application in 2017 and that it is now easier and more convenient to share the location directly from Google Maps.

More than three years ago, we launched the Trusted Contacts app to help users know where their loved ones are. Since then, this feature has been integrated directly into Google Maps Location Sharing, which makes it even easier to share your location in real time with trusted friends and family. For this reason, the Trusted Contacts application disappears today from the App Store and Play Store, and will no longer be available as of December 1, 2020. If you have the application installed on your device, you can continue to use it until then. If you have created trusted contacts, you have until December 1, 2020 to download them from the Trusted Contacts page. After that date, Trusted Contacts will stop working, and your trusted contacts will not be able to see the real-time location that you share with them from the app. For more information on the Share Location feature of Google Maps, see our Help Center.

Before the closure, and as usual, Google allows us to download the list of trusted contacts from the official page. To do this we just have to click on “Download the trusted contacts you have added” to download a csv file with the spreadsheet with the data of our contacts.

