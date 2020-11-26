Try old versions of Windows in your browser with EmuOS

Operating systems represent a fascinating area in the world of technology and it has a fairly rich history that is worth reviewing. However, much of this story has to do with Windows, whose old versions have paved the way to what we can enjoy today. If you are very young and did not get to know the versions of Windows 95, 98 or Me, we bring you a way to do it from your browser.

It is about EmuOS, an online emulator that works from the browser and gives us access to 3 of the old versions of Windows for free.

Enjoy Windows in your old presentations from the browser

When we think of emulators, programs like the ones we use to play mobile or console games on the computer or apps like VirtualBox come to mind. However, this branch has advanced a lot and at the moment we can use emulators from the emulator quietly. We have a sample of this in EmuOS where upon entering we will receive a screen showing Windows 95, Windows 98 and Windows Me.

All you have to do is click on the one you want to test to start the virtual machine just like those old computers we used to use.

It will take a few seconds for you to have the system ready in front of you and you can start exploring. You can do whatever you want from these Windows installations, because they even have built-in applications. So we can find from games like Doom and Diablo to applications like Winamp and Visual Studio Code.

You can spend as much time as you want testing the operating system and playing with any of the installed options. When you want to try another, it will only be a matter of logging out to return to the main screen and select any of the other versions. EmuOS is a great way to learn about Windows’ past without going through the installation process.

To prove it, follow this link.

