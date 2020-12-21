Try these recommendations to speed up the operation of your iPhone

- Advertisement -

Sometimes when our mobile devices start to work slow, one of the first options that comes to mind is to change them. However, we can try some “tricks” to speed up its operation and even extend its useful life.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes from ZDNet Introduces Us some recommendations to get around these situations. Among them, “erase the system RAM without restarting your iPhone” and do a general restart monthly to avoid malicious software.

Reset-free RAM wipe works with Face ID and Touch ID

To carry out the first trick. Our iPhone must have Face ID facial unlocking technology and Touch ID fingerprint recognition system. Both systems work from iOS 14 onwards.

As is well known, if an iPhone comes with Face ID, it does not have a physical Touch ID button, however this is not limiting. This last option can be activated manually. To do this, they will need to “add a virtual home button” to the menu through the AssistiveTouch function.

How to activate AssistiveTouch in iOS 14?

The recommended option to activate this function is to go to “Settings> Accessibility> Touch> AssistiveTouch”, and then enable in AssistiveTouch.

“This procedure will allow you to add the start button to the menu, by clicking on Customize Top Level Menu… and making sure the start button is there,” says Adrian Kingsley.

But how do I clear the RAM on my iPhone?

It is a fairly easy procedure. You just have to go to Settings> General> Shutdown (here you will need to select the AssistiveTouch button), and keep “pressing the virtual home button until the screen goes to the lock screen”.

Now, if your iPhone has Touch ID, you should go to “Settings> General> Shutdown”, but instead of selecting shutdown, “press and hold the home button” for approximately five seconds “until the screen returns to the home screen. start”.

To check that the trick actually works, just try loading an app that previously ran slow and evaluate its performance. So when your iPhone is sluggish, try these recommendations. Before buying a new one, give the current one a try.

